Honma is giving you the chance to win a full set of clubs

Honma is offering you the chance to win a full set of clubs with its nationwide #DiscoverHonma promotion over the next three months.



Between 1 September and 30 November golfers who get fitted for the the premium Japanees brand’s clubs and share their experience on social media, using the #DiscoverHonmahashtag and tagging @honmagolfeu, are entered into a monthly draw to win a free set of clubs they’ve been custom fitted for, or receive a full cash refund for clubs they purchased at the time.



Clubs available in the promotion include irons and woods in the high-performing TR range , which features the award-winning TR20 drivers and TR20 P, V and B irons, plus the game improvement XP-1 series.

The promotion is open to those aged 18+ attending any Honma club fitting session in the UK and Ireland.



“This unique promotion in Europe’s biggest market offers golfers a great opportunity to discover true HONMA craftsmanship and potentially take-home premium golf clubs for free,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing, HONMA Golf Europe.

He added: “We expect the promotion to be a big hit with those golfers looking to take their game onto the next level,” he added.



Honma’s expert fitting technicians will take you through the wide choice of clubs and shafts available at forthcoming fitting events, with notable venues including The Wisley, Woodhall Spa and Gleneagles.

You can find out where your nearest fitting event is by clicking here.