Honma releases 6-layer Future XX golf ball

We all know Honma for producing high-end golf clubs but less is known about its range of golf balls.



Well let’s fix that. The premium Japanese brand has just introduced a new 6-piece premium golf ball as the flagship model in its multi-layer golf ball range for 2019.



The Future XX joins the 3-piece TW-X & D1 Plus versions, plus the 2-piece D1 model in various colour options.

Most premium golf balls tend to feature three or four layers, so why has Honma decided to engineer one with six?

Well the brand says the Future XX ball has been developed to provide you with more distance and spin than ever before.

The first three layers incorporate a highly resilient core - suitable for varying swing speeds - a soft second layer and a slightly firmer third layer, designed to generate faster ball speeds for added distance.

The fourth and fifth layers become gradually firmer, providing consistent spin performance; whilst the outer sixth layer with a soft urethane cover produces high levels of short-game spin and improved feel.



The 326-dimple pattern on the FUTURE XX ball is designed to deliver a towering ball flight trajectory.

Other balls in Honma’s 2019 line-up include the TW-X, a 3-piece urethane distance and spin ball aimed at golfers with swing speeds of around 90 mph, the D1 Plus and the D1.

The D1 Plus ball is another 3-piece model that is suitable for all swing speeds. It features an energy emitting ‘spring rubber’ core to deliver outstanding levels of additional distance.

The hybrid ionomer mantle which forms the soft mid-layer of the D1 Plus offers impressive spin performance, while the soft ionomer cover offers improved feel with added distance.



The 368-dimple pattern produces a strong and stable ball flight trajectory and is available in white, yellow, orange and pink.

The 2-piece D1 ball is aimed at golfers looking to gain as much carry distance as possible.

Featuring a spring effect from the high repulsion core and a 368-dimple pattern, the ball is specially designed to soar through the air with minimal resistance – making it exceptionally long. It is available in white, green, yellow, orange and pink.



“We’re really excited about our new golf ball line-up for this season,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing, HONMA Golf Europe.

He added: “Considering how well each ball performs, we believe that we have some fantastic products for golfers of all abilities to try at very competitive price points,” he added.



Available: Now

Prices: Future XX - £53.00

TW-X - £26.00

D1 Plus - £23.00

D1 - £15.00