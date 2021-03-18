HONMA T//WORLD wedge – FIRST LOOK!

Leading Japanese golf brand Honma has unveiled a new T//WORLD Wedge for 2021 that is set to take your control and distance around the greens to the next level.



The Honma boffins working on the new T//WORLD Wedge have incorporated improved design features across a multitude of sole and bounce options to fit a wide range of golfers. The classic club face made in mild soft steel with a satin, half-mirror finish, incorporates the premium brand’s proprietary CNC milling process to ensure unrivalled control is achieved.

The milling pattern on the face provides exceptional levels of spin and ‘bite’ on finesse shots around the green, while aluminium back inserts have replaced steel to create discretionary weight that improves the centre of gravity location.

• Honma unveils new game improvement range

• Two things to ask when buying a wedge



The reverse taper blade design in the 56°, 58° and 60° lofts of the T//WORLD Wedge delivers a high centre of gravity that gradually increases in thickness from bottom-to-top and laterally from heel-to-toe, to ensure the ball grips to the club face longer, especially on high face strikes.

A flat blade design in the 48°, 50°, 52° and 54° lofted wedges projects constant thickness throughout for a mid-low CG, optimal spin and precise distance control on full shots.

Three grinds deliver versatility for golfers seeking a wedge that performs at the highest level in varying turf conditions and angles of attack into the ball.

• Callaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

The I-Sole in the 48°, 50°, 52° and 54° lofts features a slight trailing edge relief across the back of the blade for full sole performance with improved turf interaction at impact.

The C-Sole grind in the 56°, 58° and 60° lofts delivers aggressive heel and toe trailing edge relief with a flat bounce surface for shot making versatility. This grind suits those golfers who like to open the club face and get creative around the green in particular.

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

The S-Sole is available in the 58° and 60° higher lofted wedges and features four-way relief for shot making with added forgiveness. The wide, full sole ensures this grind is effective across a variety of turf conditions, particularly from bunkers.

Available Now

Price £149

More details on the T//WORLD Wedge and other premium Honma golf equipment can be found at honmagolf.com.