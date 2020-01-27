Honma Tour Release range – FIRST LOOK!

Leading Japanese brand Honma has engineered the all-new TR20 club range by successfully marrying tour-level performance and excellent aesthetic craftsmanship.



The all-new TR20 line already in the bag of former US Open winner Justin Rose includes two holistically designed drivers and two sets of irons, with fairway woods, hybrids and further iron models due to hit the market later in the year.



TR20 Drivers

The TR20 Drivers come in two beautifully shaped profiles - 460 and 440 cubic centimetres – in a near-total carbon body and lightweight titanium frame to deliver explosive distance and accuracy.



A TiCarbon Fast Frame comprises a lightweight, ribbed ET40 Carbon Crown that shaves off 14 grams of weight, while a Carbon sole saves 20g. The two premium components combine to reduce unwanted vibration for a more efficient deflection off the club face.

The sole of the drivers features three strategically positioned weights in a triangle design to ensure ball speed, launch, spin and swing weight can be optimised for greater distance and accuracy. Innovative vertical grooves feature behind the precision cast thin titanium to help provide explosive ball speeds.

The hosel incorporates the Non-Rotating System to allow eight possible loft and lie adjustments to be made, ensuring the spine of the shaft remains in the 6’oclock position for greater impact consistency.

The TR20 Drivers have been holistically engineered with the high performance VIZARD shafts (50,60,70g) to ensure all components work in perfect harmony.

Available: March

Price: £599

TR20 Irons



The TR20 irons have been engineered using the most premium materials to deliver incredibly precise feel, distance and control.



Crafted for golfers seeking a better player preferred blade length, the TR20 V iron is forged from the finest soft S20C carbon steel and incorporates a modern cavity back design.

The clubs The feature a forged S35C steel body with an L-cup face for increased ball speeds and a tungsten weighted pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness on off centre strikes.

As standard, the TR20 irons will be offered with VIZARD TR20-85 graphite and Nippon Modus 105 shafts and are built with ascending weight for increased speed with longer irons and added control with short irons.



Available: March



TR20 V Iron: £219 (Graphite) | £175 (Steel)

TR20 P Iron: £219 (Graphite) | £175 (Steel)