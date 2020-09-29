search
HomeGearHonma TR21 range - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Honma TR21 range - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame22 September, 2020
Honma has extended its premium performance TR (Tour Release) line of clubs with the introduction of TR21 irons, fairway woods and hybrids.

Aimed at better players, the new TR21 offerings perfectly complement the existing TR20 driver and irons.

• Honma TR20 range – FIRST LOOK!

First up we have the stunning TR21 X hollow-bodied forged players distance irons.

This type of product was conspicuous by its absence in Honma’s line-up so it is hugely welcome addition to the premium Japanese brand’s offerings.

• Honma unveils new golf ball line-up

Engineered to deliver more distance, forgiveness and control, the versatile TR21 X irons feature a thin forged L-Cup steel face, tungsten weight positioned low in the head and foam injected into a screw port to produce fast ball speeds and a confidence-inspiring looks at address.

Carrying the same muscle back shape as the TR20 B iron, but in a more forgiving profile, the TR21 X are Honma’s answer to the soaring demand for powerful and forgiving irons in a true player’s shape.

If you fancy these irons then they can used either as a full set, in a combo set with the other TR20 irons or even as a utility iron.

Next up we have the TR21 BIG-LB (FTi) fairway wood.

It features a multi-material construction that incorporates a heavy steel sole to provide a deep and low centre of gravity, while a thin fast titanium face and sole slot are designed to increase ball speeds and deliver a high launch and explosive distance.

• Honma is giving you the chance to win a full set of clubs

The beautifully crafted TR21 FW fairway wood also features adjustable sole weights to control launch and spin for optimal distance and accuracy in a sleeker profile to suit the traditionalist’s eye.

Completing the new line-up the classically shaped TR21 H hybrid. Its strategically placed CG improves launch and spin to deliver greater stopping control into greens, while a narrow sole provides exceptional turf interaction at impact.

These new additions to the TR range give you the flexibility to put together the ultimate combination of Honma clubs to suit your game.

Available: October
Prices: TR21 BIG-LB (FTi) £349, TR21 FW £309, TR21 H £269, TR21 X irons £175 (steel), £210 (graphite)

