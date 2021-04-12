REVIEW – “The Honma TR21 X irons are sleek powerhouses”

If you are on the hunt for a powerful, forgiving and sleek set of irons then Honma has just the clubs for you.



It’s no secret that players’ distance irons have soared in popularity over the past few years.

Their elegant yet powerful and forgiving constructions make them such a great fit for golfers of pretty much any ability.



• Honma TR21 range - FIRST LOOK!

Fortunately, there is now another brilliant performer to add to the list of current offerings– the all-new Honma TR21 X.

This type of product was conspicuous by its absence from Honma’s line-up, so it is bound to be a hugely welcome addition to the Japanese brand’s offerings.



• HONMA T//WORLD wedge – FIRST LOOK!



Designed to cater for both better players and mid-handicappers alike, the sleek powerhouse of an iron extends Honma’s premium performance TR (Tour Release) line of clubs and perfectly complements the existing TR20 driver and irons.

The hollow-bodied forged design of the TR21 X has been engineered to deliver more distance, forgiveness, control and versatility.

First thing you’ll notice if you get your hands on these irons is the speed on offer.



• Honma unveils new game improvement range

The C300 material used in the L-Cup steel face couples with a hollow-body, metalwood-like design to produce high flex at impact, which, in turn, boosts speed.

The TR21 X will compete with the very longest player’s distance irons in the business. Plus, the face’s clever design enlarges the sweetspot to reduce distance loss if and when you catch it a little thin.

So that’s the distance side of things ticked off, but what about forgiveness and ball flight?

Well tungsten weighting has been placed low in the sole for a low and deep centre of gravity.

This is what makes the TR21 X so forgiving and high launching. The high soaring trajectory on offer means that you can expect plenty of stopping power and control when attacking the pins.

To deliver the kind of pleasing feel that ensures this iron sits firmly in the PLAYER’S distance category, foam has been injected into the head, which coupled with the forged construction, ensures the level of soft and responsive feel that a better player expects from their irons.



• The best drivers to cure your slice in 2021

In terms of looks these irons carry the same muscleback shape as the TR20 B, but in a more forgiving profile. They are on the large side for irons in this category, but that will prove a big bonus for those of you seeking a more confidence-inspiring look down at address.

So the TR21 X ticks every single box when it comes to my expectations for a player’s distance iron – heaps of distance, decent levels of forgiveness, a towering ball flight, pleasing feel at impact and sleek aesthetics.

Although you may not have considered Honma in the past, if you are looking to upgrade your set then you should definitely be adding these irons to your list of ones to test.

Available: Now

Price: £175 per iron (£210 graphite)