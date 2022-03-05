Honma unveils exquisite TW757 line-up

Honma’s new TW757 range of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and incorporate pioneering technologies to elevate your speed and performance.



The leading Japanese golf brand’s new offerings for 2022 will sit alongside the game-improvement GS (Gain Speed) series and super-premium BERES BLACK and BERES AIZU, giving better players and mid handicappers the performance and precision they require.

Spearheading the new range are the TW757 S and D drivers, both featuring Carbon-Slot technology.

Designed to deliver explosive ball speeds off the tee, this revolutionary piece of tech is, according to Honma, ‘a world first innovation.’ Honma’s master craftsmen have been able to reduce the thickness of the sole slot by reinforcing it with carbon, therefore maintaining strength and leading to maximum face flex for long carries.



The pioneering slot works in synergy with the lightweight carbon crown to further increase the initial ball speed, while lowering the centre of gravity (CG). The feel and sound have also been altered to make it more pleasing at impact. Two ribs, positioned underneath the crown, maintain rigidity around the club face efficiently connect the bending energy of the carbon material at impact for even greater speed.

The clubheads of the drivers are designed in a keel shape thanks to re-positioning the weight saved from the strategically designed vertical slit face. This delivers a high-MOI for more forgiveness on off-centre strikes.



The 455cc TW757 S model has been engineered with the better player in mind, owing to its more compact shaping and lower spin characteristics. It features adjustable front and back weights - in 3g and 9g - on the sole to ensure optimal launch and spin is achieved.



If, however, you are looking for more forgiveness and improved dispersion, then the 460cc TW757 D is likely going to be the one for you. It also offers adjustability with front and back weights - also in 3g and 9g - positioned in the toe and heel respectively. In addition to these game-enhancing features, both drivers incorporate the patented non-rotating system so that the spine of the VIZARD for TW757 shaft remains in the same position once adjusted to aid consistency.

Now it’s time to shift focus onto the fairway woods and hybrids. With a specific CG design tailored to each TW757 FW fairway wood, different internal weights - 43.7g in the #3W, 51.4g in the #5W and 59.7g in the #7W - are positioned low and shallow resulting in high launching trajectories with optimal spin.

The TW757 UT also features progressive internal weighting throughout the different loft options in order to position the CG for optimal launch and spin. With both the fairway woods and hybrids you can also expect incredible ball speed.

The TW757 irons exude everything that makes Honma irons brilliant, incorporating the latest innovations and pure craftsmanship.



The cast TW757 P is a modern players distance iron that is packed with technology to offer fast ball speeds, plus game-enhancing forgiveness and a precise, controlled flight. Irons #4-#7 feature a 6g weight screw and a 12g Tungsten weight in the toe and sole that increase the CG length for improved stability at impact.



The #8-#9 irons incorporate the 12g tungsten sole weight, while reduced face thickness throughout the set increases repulsion for faster initial ball speeds. An under-cut structure to the cavity of the iron offers added forgiveness.

The forged TW757 Vx cavity back player’s iron, crafted from soft S20 steel, strikes a balance of feel and distance with incredible shot shaping potential. A lighter 7g Tungsten weight in the #4-#8 irons extends the CG for improved balance, resulting in more consistent accuracy.

For the purest of ball strikers there is the beautifully crafted TW757 B. This new generation blade features a Tungsten weight with built-in resin components across the #3-#7 irons in the set. This extends the CG to improve dispersion and absorb vibrations at impact. The removal of weight from the heel of the club head moves the CG closer to the toe and enlarges the sweet spot for unparalleled flight control and distance performance.



Available: 25th March

Prices: TW757 S & TW757 D drivers - £559, TW757 fairway woods - £329, TW757 UT - £299, TW757 P - £159 (per steel iron), £169 (per graphite iron), TW757 Vx & TW757 B £159 (per steel iron)