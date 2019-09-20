Honma unveil game-improvement clubs - FIRST LOOK!

Leading Japanese golf brand Honma has added an all-new range of forgiving clubs to its renowned T//WORLD Series.



Aimed at golfers looking for confidence-inspiring game improvement performance, the clubs, feature stylish design features as well as a top-quality build.

Designed and engineered at the brand’s Sakata factory in Japan, who have produced the clubs used on Tour by Justin Rose, the beautifully crafted T//WORLD XP-1 range includes complementary drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons for both men and women.

The clubs are built in easy-to-square, draw-biased designs that consistently deliver greater distance and outstanding forgiveness for those golfers with a higher handicap.



In addition to the striking profiles of the club heads, the ultra-lightweight VIZARD shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed, a high launch trajectory and responsive feel.

“The new T//WORLD XP-1 range looks and performs like no other game improvement set of clubs on the market,” said Alejandro Sanchez, General Manager of HONMA Golf Europe.

“Recreational golfers who want to up their game should take a serious look at these clubs, as they represent the latest entry level into the premium quality that stands behind the HONMA brand,” he added.



The driver and fairway woods feature an innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head, with a narrow slot in the centre that helps to deliver more consistent distance and accuracy off the tee.

The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce outstanding distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast clubface throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity.

Available: October

Price: £559 (Driver), £309 (Fairway woods), £169 per club (5/SW)