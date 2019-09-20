search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearHonma unveil game-improvement clubs - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Honma unveil game-improvement clubs - FIRST LOOK!

By Ryan Crombie20 September, 2019
Honma Honma Golf Honma XP-1 Gear Gear Latest Irons Drivers Fairway Woods
Honma Clubs

Leading Japanese golf brand Honma has added an all-new range of forgiving clubs to its renowned T//WORLD Series.

Aimed at golfers looking for confidence-inspiring game improvement performance, the clubs, feature stylish design features as well as a top-quality build.

Designed and engineered at the brand’s Sakata factory in Japan, who have produced the clubs used on Tour by Justin Rose, the beautifully crafted T//WORLD XP-1 range includes complementary drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons for both men and women.

• McIlroy says new schedule has ‘been tough’

The clubs are built in easy-to-square, draw-biased designs that consistently deliver greater distance and outstanding forgiveness for those golfers with a higher handicap.

• Van Rooyen signs with ECCO GOLF

In addition to the striking profiles of the club heads, the ultra-lightweight VIZARD shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed, a high launch trajectory and responsive feel.

Xp 1 Driver

“The new T//WORLD XP-1 range looks and performs like no other game improvement set of clubs on the market,” said Alejandro Sanchez, General Manager of HONMA Golf Europe.

“Recreational golfers who want to up their game should take a serious look at these clubs, as they represent the latest entry level into the premium quality that stands behind the HONMA brand,” he added.

• Harrington eyes potential Ryder Cup spot for Hovland

Xp 1 Iron

The driver and fairway woods feature an innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head, with a narrow slot in the centre that helps to deliver more consistent distance and accuracy off the tee.

• Cleveland Golf Launcher UHX irons – FIRST LOOK!

The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce outstanding distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast clubface throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity.

Available: October
Price: £559 (Driver), £309 (Fairway woods), £169 per club (5/SW)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Honma

Related Articles - Honma Golf

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Harrington eyes potential Ryder Cup spot for Hovland
McIlroy says new schedule has ‘been tough’
‘I grew up watching it on TV’ Horschel excited for European Tour debut
McIlroy and Woods to go head-to-head in skins event
PROMOTION Pros: Turn your old stock into cash!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow