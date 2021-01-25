Honma unveils new game improvement range

Leading Japanese golf brand Honma has added a new range of game improvement clubs to its T//WORLD series, aimed at golfers with slower swings looking to increase ball speed and distance playing with proven high-performance golf equipment.

Designed and engineered by highly skilled Master Craftsmen at the Sakata factory in Japan, the T//World GS (Gain Speed) range consists of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons crafted for both men and women.

It is the latest addition in the brand’s increasingly popular game improvement category and sits alongside the TR (Tour Release) range for serious and competitive players.

Built in easy-to-square draw-biased designs, the GS clubs incorporate the most advanced technology and modern design features to deliver greater head speeds for outstanding distance and forgiveness, while displaying striking confidence-inspiring cosmetics.

• Stenson to debut new ECCO shoe this week

• Stewart Golf reports sensational 2020

“The GS range delivers the incredible styling and performance associated with HONMA golf equipment and is a welcome addition to our renowned T//WORLD game improvement series,” said Alejandro Sanchez, General Manager of HONMA Golf Europe. “Golfers seeking more distance and game improvement performance from their golf equipment should take a serious look at the new GS range in stores and at fitting events across Europe,” he added.

The sleek adjustable GS driver features a crank-shaped slot on the sole to maintain fast ball speeds across the face and reduce loss of distance on off-centre strikes.

The slot and a radial face structure with varying levels of thickness, combine to reduce spin on low face strikes and toe hits - a common trend associated with high handicap golfers - to deliver a high gear effect for exceptionally straight distance.

• Srixon unveils all-new Soft Feel Brite ball



The titanium crown also features varying levels of thickness and has been optimised to the lightest weight possible, without compromising strength to maximise ball speeds across the face.

The ultra-lightweight crown works in harmony with the crank slot for optimal distance and accuracy, while a keel-shaped design and strategically positioned tungsten sole weight promote a draw bias and deliver increased stability to ensure more consistency at impact.



Incorporating the patented and exclusive Non-Rotating System in the hosel to promote a more stable strike and flight, the GS driver delivers further impact consistency by ensuring the spine of the shaft stays in the six o’clock position when the loft and lie are adjusted. The SPEEDTUNED shaft in the GS driver features a mid to low kick point that flexes in perfect harmony with the club head to generate fast ball speeds off the face.

• Callaway Apex & Apex Pro hybrids – FIRST LOOK!



The GS fairway woods also feature the crank-shaped slot on the sole to ensure golfers don’t lose any ball speed across the club face, while weight is positioned low and deep to deliver a high MOI and launch, plus tighter dispersions.

Hybrids in the GS range carry the same crank slot sole and features a slight draw bias design, thanks to the weight being re-positioned from the heel to the rear of the club head - which again delivers a high MOI and launch trajectory, plus improved accuracy.



The high-performance design of the GS irons, meanwhile, delivers incredible distance and accuracy thanks to a thin and high strength L-cup structured face that expands the sweet spot area. Variable ribs on the inside of the club face help to reduce weight and improve ball speed performance compared with the XP-1 irons, as well as maintain consistent spin control.

The 4- to 7-irons feature sole slots that vary in width, with the wider portion of the slot covering the toe of the club to help reduce loss of ball speed on off-centre strikes. A 6g tungsten weight has been placed in the toe to increase the MOI significantly compared with the XP-1 irons.

• Register for the 2021 virtual Scottish Golf Show



The 8- to 11-irons feature a face with a 360-degree undercut to deliver increased compliance and a large sweetspot for added forgiveness. A thick steel sole provides a low CG for a high launch and optimal spin characteristics, suitable for attacking the flag with confidence.

A Speed Tuned 55 graphite shaft designed in Sakata, or a Nippon N.S. PRO 950 GH neo-steel shaft come as standard across the irons.

The new range is available across Europe from next month and joins the recently launched TR21 and TR20 range of high-performance clubs, plus the super-premium BERES range of luxury golf clubs in the HONMA line up for 2021.

• To find out more, visit honmagolf.com