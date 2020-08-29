search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearHonma unveils new golf ball line-up

Gear

Honma unveils new golf ball line-up

By David Cunninghame29 August, 2020
Honma Honma Golf Honma X4 Honma TW-X ball Honma TW-S Honma A1 Balls New Gear
20200829 211116

Honma is best known for its meticulously crafted, premium players clubs but this new golf ball range, and its very reasonable price tags shows that there is more to the Japanese brand than meets the eye. 

First up we have an all-new premium 4-piece urethane ball – called the X4.

It features the softest core ever made by the brand and joins an improved 3-piece TW-X and a new TW-S ball, plus a 2-piece A1 ball. 

20200829 211135

Honma says the X4 has been developed to combat the issue of distance loss off the tee, without sacrificing short game spin.

An Ultra-Soft Core delivers high compression off the club face, while a High-Performance Polymer (HPP) inner mantle and High Flex layer provide increased ball speed with the driver for longer distance. 

The soft urethane covers aids performance with a softer feel around the greens, while the 326-dimple design also produces consistency into the wind.

20200829 211154

Aimed at golfers with swing speeds of around 85 mph who prefer a softer feel, the new TW-S ball offers higher spin and a lower launch than the TW-X, making it perfectly suited for windy conditions. 

Its S-fast core results in faster ball speeds off the club face. 

The new version of the TW-X is designed for golfers with swing speeds over 90 mph who want a firmer feel and longer distance.

20200829 211144

Completing the new line-up is the 2-piece A1 ball that offers something different for those of you who would like to hit it straighter. 

Around 20% softer than the brand's D1 ball, the lighter core and cover helps to reduce side spin and achieve more consistent shots.

Another huge selling point for these new golf balls is the price you pay. 

As you will see below the prices are very reasonable across the different categories of ball. 

Available: Now at the following 

Prices: X4 - £44.95, TW-X TW-S - £26.00, A1 - £15.95 per dozen

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Honma

Related Articles - Honma Golf

Related Articles - Honma TW-X ball

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour launches all-new senior tour
Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic
Gary Player wants old friend as 2020 Masters honorary starter
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
WATCH: Jon Rahm sinks monster putt to win BMW Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow