Honma unveils new golf ball line-up

Honma is best known for its meticulously crafted, premium players clubs but this new golf ball range, and its very reasonable price tags shows that there is more to the Japanese brand than meets the eye.

First up we have an all-new premium 4-piece urethane ball – called the X4.

It features the softest core ever made by the brand and joins an improved 3-piece TW-X and a new TW-S ball, plus a 2-piece A1 ball.

Honma says the X4 has been developed to combat the issue of distance loss off the tee, without sacrificing short game spin.

An Ultra-Soft Core delivers high compression off the club face, while a High-Performance Polymer (HPP) inner mantle and High Flex layer provide increased ball speed with the driver for longer distance.

The soft urethane covers aids performance with a softer feel around the greens, while the 326-dimple design also produces consistency into the wind.



Aimed at golfers with swing speeds of around 85 mph who prefer a softer feel, the new TW-S ball offers higher spin and a lower launch than the TW-X, making it perfectly suited for windy conditions.

Its S-fast core results in faster ball speeds off the club face.

The new version of the TW-X is designed for golfers with swing speeds over 90 mph who want a firmer feel and longer distance.

Completing the new line-up is the 2-piece A1 ball that offers something different for those of you who would like to hit it straighter.

Around 20% softer than the brand's D1 ball, the lighter core and cover helps to reduce side spin and achieve more consistent shots.

Another huge selling point for these new golf balls is the price you pay.

As you will see below the prices are very reasonable across the different categories of ball.

Available: Now at the following

Prices: X4 - £44.95, TW-X & TW-S - £26.00, A1 - £15.95 per dozen