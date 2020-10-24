search
Honma unveils stunning caddie bag range

Gear

Honma unveils stunning caddie bag range

By David Cunninghame17 October, 2020
HONMA is launching its biggest ever golf bag range outside of Japan with the introduction of 14 new Caddie Bags designed to match the premium reputation of its meticulously crafted golf clubs.

The new Autumn/Winter bag line-up from the leading Japanese golf brand is spearheaded by the lightweight PRO Replica Sports Caddie Bag (below).

• Honma TR21 range - FIRST LOOK!

Crafted from premium P.U. materials, it features a 5-way, 9” top and ten pockets that include two full length clothing pockets with etched HONMA logos; multiple accessories pockets; plus an easily accessible beverage pouch.

Pro Replica Sports Caddie Bag

“We have seen unprecedented demand for HONMA clubs and bags across Europe in recent months,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing at HONMA Golf Europe.

• Honma unveils new golf ball line-up

He added: “The new bag range represents our continued drive to offer golfers premium quality products across their golf equipment.”

Colour Mole Caddie Bag

The Colour Mole Logo Bag (above) incorporates numerous HONMA mole figures - which symbolize the continuous pursuit of perfection HONMA strives towards in the art of club making - into the pattern of the exterior for a fashionable look.

The bag also features a 5-way, 9” top, plus eight accessible pockets for storing golf apparel, hardware and accessories.

Camo Mole Caddie Bag

Classic HONMA heritage and modern looks seamlessly merge in the Camo Mole Caddie Bag (above), with the premium P.U. leather fabric incorporating a camouflage mole pattern to provide a striking look for golfers seeking a stylish Caddie Bag.

• Get your hands on THAT adidas COLD.RDY hoodie

Featuring a 5 way, 8.5” top and eight pockets, the Camo Mole model acts as a suitable lightweight option, weighing just 2.9kg.

Sport Streak Caddie Bag

The Sport Streak Caddie Bag (above) delivers an uncompromising classic look thanks to subtle flashes of colour against a solid exterior and incorporates a 5-way, 9” top, eight spacious pockets, plus a flared base for added stability.

All bags are crafted from P.U. leather and come with a comfortable carry strap, ergonomic handle, plus a matching rain hood as standard.

More info:honmagolf.com
Prices & Colour Options: PRO Replica Sports Caddie Bag - £250/€299 in Navy; Black; Pink; White, Colour Mole Caddie Bag - £250/€299 in White; Black; Pink, Camo Mole Caddie Bag - £225/€249 in White; Black; Navy; Red, Sport Streak Caddie Bag - £200/€229 in White/Red; Black; White/Black; White

