HOW MUCH??? – Honma unveils new Beres range

It’s safe to say that Honma’s new Beres range will be out of most golfers’ price range.



The brand, who signed Justin Rose at the beginning of this year, has gained traction with a lot of club golfers this year with the launch of its competitively priced and high performing TWorld747 and XP-1 range of clubs.



• Honma launches ‘affordable’ TWorld747 range



• Honma unveil game-improvement clubs - FIRST LOOK!

The all-new Beres range, however, is reserved for a select few golfers out there who have serious cash to burn.

The Japanese brand is renowned for crafting the world’s most exclusive clubs, and the updated, super-premium Beres range is their latest masterpiece.

Designed for golfers with slower swing speeds and a desire for ultimate premium products, the hand-crafted BERES range of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons features game-enhancing technology to produce bigger sweet spots and more explosive ball speeds off the clubhead.

100 craftsmen combine the finest components in the same factory in Sakata, Japan to ensure the club head and shaft work seamlessly together for greater consistency across the set.



• REVIEW - Honma TW747 P & Vx irons

Options range from 2 to 5-Star models graded on the technology and materials in the hand-rolled shafts, plus gold and platinum embellishments in the club heads.

“The aesthetic beauty of the new BERES range will appeal to discerning golfers looking for something exceptional from their golf clubs,” said Alejandro Sanchez, General Manager of HONMA Golf Europe.



• Honma releases 6-layer Future XX golf ball

He added: “Each set of clubs is unique to the customer and reflects their personal preferences and individual swing.”

The BERES range was first introduced in 2005 and as well as luxury finishes on the irons, the club heads on the driver, fairway woods and hybrids can be decorated from a wide palette of colour options. Both the club heads and the shafts can also be personalised with the name of the owner.

But, what about the price I hear you ask?

Well, prices start from £329 for a 2-Star iron and rise to an eye-watering £4,199 per club if you opt for the 5-Star versions with their high-performance ARMRQ shafts and golf and platinum detailing.