Golf News

How one industrious pro made the most of the first lockdown (and not in the way you'd think)

By bunkered.co.uk06 November, 2020
The Swing Plate Jamie BRittain pga PGA professionals Training Aids New Gear Equipment lockdown
The Swing Plate

As England retreats into a second national lockdown, one PGA professional is enjoying the fruits of his labours during restrictions imposed earlier in the year.

Jamie Brittain, a Shropshire-based golf pro, is the brains behind The Swing Plate, an ingenious training aid that can be used at the range, in an indoor swing studio or even at home.

It is brilliantly simple. The plate is designed to hold and adjust the angle of your alignment sticks on any surface, making it easier for you to hone a reliable, repeatable and consistent golf swing.

In other words, it’s goodbye to the days of poking alignment sticks through baskets and other such imperfect improvisations. The Swing Plate makes practicing easier and more exact than ever.

“At the beginning of the lockdown period at the end of March, I chose to launch The Swing Plate,” explains Brittain. “It was born out of need from a playing and coaching perspective, but I also wanted to create something that is still affordable for the club golfer and professionals alike.

“It’s essentially a plate that holds and adjusts the angle of golfers’ alignment sticks to enable them to work on numerous different drills or exercises, whereby they couldn’t previously do so in a coaching studio or at a driving range.”

It has proven immensely popular and has already ‘gone global’. Through golftrainingaids.com, The Swing Plate has already made its way to the USA, as well as Australia, South Africa, Sweden, Italy, Taiwan, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

It has also found its way into the practice routines of several tour pros, including Ryder Cup star Andy Sullivan, European Tour regulars Paul Waring and Ashley Chesters, and LET winner Amy Boulden.

From a standing start at the beginning of lockdown, Brittain - the winner of both the PGA Midlands Order of Merit and PGA Assistants Order of Merit in 2019 – estimates that he has now sold more than 2,000 Swing Plates worldwide.

The Swing Plate And Accessories

“I had no prior experience of designing, taking a product to market, or marketing before this lockdown period,” he adds. “My fiancée, who has been on maternity leave for the last ten months, has been helping me box the Swing Plates up for customers. 

“I have also recently filmed some coaching videos with Rob Bluck at the 3Hammers golf complex to give customers a library of videos that they can refer to when practicing with their Swing Plate.”

Manufactured in the UK, the Swing Plate can be used by left and right-handers alike, is easily adjusted by hand, and is perfectly portable.

Interested in finding out more? Check out The Swing Plate website or follow the company on social media.

