Improve your short game with the TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot

The TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges have proved incredibly popular since they were first launched at beginning of 2018 and now we have game-improvement option in the form of the all-new Hi-Toe Big Foot.

The Big Foot is designed to deliver the same versatility and control as the original Hi-Toe, but makes life easier for higher handicap golfers and those of you who struggle around the green thanks to its super wide sole.



“We have one of the best wedge line-ups on the market but realised that there was still one golfer out there that wasn’t catered for, with Big Foot we now have a game improvement wedge that’s easier to play regardless of course conditions, especially for those who struggle out of bunkers,” said Bill Price, Senior Director of Product Creation, Putters & Wedges.



He continued, “the Hi-Toe Family of wedges now cover every aspect of the game; versatility, playability and game improvement.”

Built for versatility around the green, Hi-Toe Big Foot wedges offer an asymmetric C-Grind that is both flatter and has a wider sole at 32mm (compared to traditional wedges which have a sole width of 26mm).



This wider sole combines with an anti-dig leading edge with maximum bounce of 15° to significantly enhance playability and ease of use from the sand and rough.

Other refinements to the leading edge of the Big Foot will help those of you with an out-to-in swing path and tendency to strike the ball towards the toe.

The trailing edge, meanwhile, offers relief with a slight heel side reduction to help keep the leading edge low and improve versatility.

Like its other Hi-Toe counterparts, deep CG pockets have been developed to increase spin, flight control and allow for mass to be redistributed to the sole.

With Big Foot, bigger chambers were designed to allow the engineers to maximise the width of the sole.

Big Foot’s full-face scoring lines ensure consistent ball contact out of the rough and help increase spin on off-centre strikes.



So, if you are in search of something that can help make your life significantly easier when faced with a tricky up-and-down then you should probably be check out the Hi-Toe Big Foot out for yourself.

Available: September 6

Options: 58° & 60° (RH only)

Stock steel shaft: KBS Hi-REV 2.0 115g (steel)

Stock graphite shaft: UST Recoil w/SmacWrap 65g

Price: £149 steel, £169 graphite