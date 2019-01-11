TaylorMade has today announced the fourth and most innovative generation of its high-performance M series irons.



Featuring the company’s new revolutionary SPEED BRIDGE technology, the all-new M5 and M6 irons have been engineered to both increase distance and enhance sound and feel.

Let's take a look at the innovative technologies both the M5 and M6 share that results in this performance.



SPEED BRIDGE

SPEED BRIDGE has enabled TaylorMade to combine its most iconic technologies in perfect harmony to deliver game changing performance for players of all levels.

This completely new technology for 2019 incorporates a high strength, mass-efficient structural beam spanning across the cavity back of both the M5 and M6 irons to connect the topline with the back bar of the iron.

Through extensive use of computational modelling and optimisation, the SPEED BRIDGE uses minimal mass to stabilise the iron by supporting the topline and upper face area at the exact location that vibrates at impact. The increased rigidity in the topline and upper perimeter of the face delivers improved sound and feel with increased ball speed from a more flexible Speed Pocket.

The SPEED BRIDGE is the key to unlocking the ability to design M5 and M6 irons with a thru-slot Speed Pocket, TaylorMade’s most flexible Speed Pocket to date.

Redesigned Speed Pocket

Speed Pocket technology significantly enhances face flexibility and generates optimal spin at impact, thus maximising ball speed and carry distance; most specifically low on the clubface — where ball speed protection matters most.

Thanks to the new SPEED BRIDGE construction, for the first time it is possible to design a thru-slot Speed Pocket into our M5 and M6 game improvement irons.

The SPEED BRIDGE and Speed Pocket work together to improve how the iron face performs during impact by shifting the point of maximum deflection lower on the face. This shift in deflection activates the Speed Pocket more efficiently delivering extreme flexibility over a large area of the face generating faster ball speeds than the 2018 M3 and M4 irons.

HYBRAR Compression Damper

In both the M5 & M6 irons, TaylorMade engineers have implemented a new HYBRAR damping system and multi-material badges to control and minimise vibration for a soft and solid feel. Due to the stiffer topline, the maximum point of deflection of the iron face at impact is lower than previous designs.

The lower deflection point is aligned with the HYBRAR damper allowing it to activate more quickly at impact and dampen unwanted vibrations more efficiently. The ABS/aluminum structure combined with viscoelastic adhesive serves to further improve sound and feel at impact.

M6 Irons

Available: Pre-order - January 18; In stores - February 15

Price: Steel £849, Graphite: £999 (7-piece set)

Options: 4-9iron, PW, SW & LW

Stock Shaft Options: KBS Max 85 steel shafts (S, R), Fujikura’s ATMOS Orange graphite shafts (7S, 6R & 5A)

M5 Irons

Available: Pre-order - January 18; In stores - February 15

Price: Steel £999, Graphite: £1,199 (7-piece set)

Options: 4-9iron, PW, SW

Stock Shaft Options: True Temper XP100 steel (S, R), Mitsubishi’s Tensei Orange graphite (S, R) in addition to numerous additional custom shaft options