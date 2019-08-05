Slow-swinging golfers of the world – rejoice!



Callaway has unveiled a groundbreaking family of super-lightweight clubs designed to deliver distance gains specifically for you.

Say hello to Epic Flash Star.

Sleek and beautifully shaped, Callaway’s new Epic Flash Star driver, fairway woods, hybrids and forged irons set a new standard for innovation in the ultra-premium lightweight category.

The complete line up features all of the proven distance-enhancing technologies –Flash Face, Jailbreak, and 360 Face Cup, for example – that have helped golfers all over the world hit longer shots from tee to green.



Supplementing these technologies are ultra-premium, ultra-light shafts that dramatically reduce the total weight of the clubs, and offer the finest combination of lightness and stability to promote distance, whilst Golf Pride’s thin and light JL00 (30g) and J200 (43g) grips help to save even more weight.



Introducing the new clubs, Dr Alan Hocknell, Callaway’s senior VP of Research & Development, said: “The saying ‘you get what you pay for’ applies to our new Epic Flash Star equipment. It costs more, but in return you get the absolute maximum in lightweight distance-enhancing design and technology.



“While our competitors have focused on just achieving ‘ultra-light’ in this category, Callaway has combined ultra-lightweight with serious distance-enhancing technologies. The combination of extremely lightweight, fast face-speed and distance-enhancing CG locations should give any player immediate dividends in terms of added yardage,” he added.

Epic Flash Star – Technical Highlights

Driver

• The standard Epic Flash driver tips the scales at 316g. By comparison, the Epic Flash Star driver weighs just 266g – 50g less.

• This light weight helps slower swingers deliver the head solidly to the ball and square the face at impact with greater consistency, promoting distance and accuracy.

• Fast ball speed is promoted by Callaway’s ultra-thin Flash Face – created with the help of Artificial Intelligence – and Jailbreak Technology, two internal bars connecting crown and sole that stiffen the head to convert more impact energy into ball speed.

• The new T2C Triaxial Carbon crown has a tighter weave to save weight, which is redistributed within the head to lower the CG and promote easier launch. • A 13.5° loft offering has been added to 10.5° and 12° options to help more players achieve high, distance-enhancing launch conditions.



Fairways

• Incorporates proven Callaway ball-speed-enhancing technologies, including Jailbreak and 360 Face Cup, in which the ultra-thin rim of the face acts as a hinge that’s activated on off-centre hits, promoting fast ball speed and long distance.

• Lightweight components include a 40g UST ATTAS Speed shaft and choice of Golf Pride JL00 or J200 grips. These ultralight, ultra-easy-to-launch and ultra-long-distance fairway woods are available in 3-, 5-, 7-, 9- and 11- models.

Hybrids

• Star package brings together ultra-premium UST ATTAS 40/50g class shafts and 43g Golf Pride J200 grips to dramatically save weight, increase swing speed and max-out on distance.

• The ultimate easy-to-launch long-iron replacement. Jailbreak Technology works with a forged, ultra-thin, Carpenter 455 steel face and Face Cup to promote fast speed across a massive portion of the face.

• Perimeter-weighted head employs Metal Injection Molded (MIM’ed) tungsten weighting to combine a super-low CG location with remarkable mishit stability.

• Further weight is saved thanks to the T2C Triaxial Carbon crown and fixed hosel. For the first time, Callaway has also extended the line by offering 7H and 8H models, along with 3H, 4H, 5H and 6H.



Irons

• Incredibly lightweight Star package, including lighter head, premium 40/50g UST ATTAS Speed shafts and 43g Golf Pride J200 grips promote maximum swing and ball speed.

• Each forged 1025 carbon steel body features a high-COR, ultra-thin face equipped with 360 Face Cup Technology. High, long-carrying ball flights come from carefully configured powerful lofts and optimal CG placements, specific to each iron.

• Metal Injection Molded (MIM’ed) tungsten weight is suspended in a new, polyurethane cartridge wrapped with Urethane Microspheres, promoting a controlled launch and long, consistent distance.

• Strong lofts matched to innovative technologies ensure easy dynamic launch, an ability to launch the ball better, with big performance gains.

• To provide spin and control in mid and long irons, a new VFT pattern to promote optimum and consistent ball speeds and spin-rates has been added.

• New, luxurious multi-material Infinite Black finish offers a premium appearance.

Prices

Driver: From €849

Fairways: €449

Hybrids: €379

Irons: €2,499



Find out more

Men's and women's Epic Flash Star will be available in stores from August 9, 2019

