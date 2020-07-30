Is the 2020 Part Two Collection Galvin Green’s best yet?

Galvin Green says it has turned to the ‘Science of Excellence’ for inspiration for its 2020 Part Two clothing range launched this month.



Calling on 30 years of experience in performance-driven design and passion for the game, the brand set out to provide technical clothing that would give you an extra edge, while adding new styles and colour combinations.



The comprehensive collection is designed to enable you to perform in all weather conditions you encounter. It includes cutting-edge fabric technologies to maximise performance levels, while minimising any social or environmental impact.

The brand’s approach to sustainability that began in 2013 is reflected in the fact that many garments in the latest range are made from materials approved under the globally recognised Bluesign textile manufacturing standard.

This includes all GORE-TEX outerwear products, INSULA mid-layer garments, VENTIL8 PLUS pants and even garment labels. Almost all INSULA sweaters are now made from recycled polyester, while hangers and bags are made of recycled plastic.

There are no fewer than five GORE-TEX technologies in the range that are all guaranteed to keep you dry.

The revolutionary super-lightweight SHAKEDRYtech sees water bead up and roll off the garment, which is available in the full-zip ASHTON. Extremely breathable, this streamlined jacket also features shaped sleeves for easy movement, an elastic drawstring at the hem and cuffs with partial elastic to keep out the rain.

The four other Shell Layer waterproofs include the GORE-TEX fabric with a C-KNIT backer that will ‘slide & glide’ over garments worn underneath, with GORE-TEX Superstretch technology offering optimal freedom of movement.

There is also the GORE-TEX fabric with mesh lining for added warmth (AARON); the lightweight and packable GORE-TEX Paclite technology (APOLLO); and the half-zip stretch jacket ALEX with shaped sleeves for easy movement.

Each of these jackets can be matched with the brand's popular and durable waterproof trousers.

The INTERFACE-1range of Hybrid windproof and water-repellent jackets that the brand recommends being worn on 95 out of 100 rounds has been expanded to include the new LANZO padded jacket in Navy and Black with a warming effect for added comfort.

There is also a large range of the INSULA sweaters and VENTIL8 PLUS cool layer shirts for you to choose from.



This collection really does cover every single base and is undoubtedly one of the best looking we’ve ever seen from Galvin.