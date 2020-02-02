It's been a busy week on tour for Callaway

Callaway Golf has cause for celebration thanks to a very successful week on the European Tour.



With the official equipment counts logged, Callaway came out as the #1 driver, fairway, utility iron and iron brand at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, with Odyssey also coming out as the #1 putter brand.

In only the second tournament after their introduction, MAVRIK drivers have been put in the bag of 27 players. Callaway was no.1 in Driver usage in Dubai with over a third of the field choosing to use a Callaway driver (34.8%).

This success on tour has neatly coincided with the MAVRIK family of products becoming available to consumers across Europe.

Callaway’s new MAVRIK line-up is promising some pretty impressive gains in performance, so why not head down to your local pro shop and see what these A.I. powered clubs can do for your game.

Callaway also added a few top-notch names to its tour ambassador roster, with Jorge Campillo and Alexander Björk penning contracts with the brand.

It’s safe to say that Callaway now has one of the strongest rosters on the European Tour, with Matt Wallace also recently switching to Callaway.

Let’s do this, @Annevandam!👊🏼



Let's do this, @Annevandam!👊🏼

Welcome one of the bright young stars of the LPGA TOUR with arguably the best swing in the game to #TeamCallaway.

Also, it was announced earlier this week that Solheim Cup star Anne Van Dame has signed with Callaway on a multi-year agreement.

The 24-year-old Dutchwoman was the longest driver on the LPGA Tour in 2019 and has five 5 Ladies European Tour wins to her name.