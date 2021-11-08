search
Gear

WITB – Hot Odyssey putter helps Jeff Winther to maiden victory

By David Cunninghame25 October, 2021
WITB Jeff Winther Mallorca Golf Open Callaway MAVRIK MAX Titleist TS2 callaway apex pro 19 Callaway Apex MB Vokey SM8 Odyssey putters Callaway Chrome Soft X LS
Jeff Winther Witb

Jeff Winther claimed his first European Tour victory at the Mallorca Golf Open following a phenomenal display on the putting surfaces. 

The Dane ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting using his Odyssey EXO 2-Ball and its White Hot Insert, gaining, on average, an astonishing 2.50 shots over the rest of the field across each of the four rounds.

• Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

• Callaway Epic drivers - REVIEW

The 33-year-old also found his groove with his irons. Using his Callaway Apex Pro and MB set-up he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach and found 68.05% of greens in regulation.

Winther also ranked fourth in scrambling around Golf Santa Ponsa using his Vokey wedges and made 100% of sand saves.

• Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Off the tee he has decided to stick with Callaway’s MAVRIK Max driver and 3-wood from last year, while his golf ball of choice is the latest Callaway Chrome Soft X LS.

Jeff Winther – What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Max (10.5°), Project X HZRDUS Smoke shaft
Fairway wood: Callaway MAVRIK Max (15°)
Hybrid: Titleist TS2
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro ‘19 (4), Callaway Apex MB ’18 (5-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50˚, 54˚), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58˚)
Putter: Odyssey EXO 2-Ball
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS

