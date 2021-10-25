WITB – Hot Odyssey putter helps Jeff Winther to maiden victory

Jeff Winther claimed his first European Tour victory at the Mallorca Golf Open following a phenomenal display on the putting surfaces.



The Dane ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting using his Odyssey EXO 2-Ball and its White Hot Insert, gaining, on average, an astonishing 2.50 shots over the rest of the field across each of the four rounds.



The 33-year-old also found his groove with his irons. Using his Callaway Apex Pro and MB set-up he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach and found 68.05% of greens in regulation.



Winther also ranked fourth in scrambling around Golf Santa Ponsa using his Vokey wedges and made 100% of sand saves.



Off the tee he has decided to stick with Callaway’s MAVRIK Max driver and 3-wood from last year, while his golf ball of choice is the latest Callaway Chrome Soft X LS.

Jeff Winther – What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Max (10.5°), Project X HZRDUS Smoke shaft

Fairway wood: Callaway MAVRIK Max (15°)

Hybrid: Titleist TS2

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro ‘19 (4), Callaway Apex MB ’18 (5-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50˚, 54˚), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58˚)

Putter: Odyssey EXO 2-Ball

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS