Gear

WITB – Latest Titleist gear powers Joachim B. Hansen to victory

By David Cunninghame15 November, 2021
Joachim B Hansen Witb

Joachim B. Hansen claimed victory at the AVIV Dubai Championship with a bag packed full of Titleist equipment.

Off the tee the Dane relies upon the Titleist TSi3 driver, with which he averaged an astonishing 323.75 yards. He also carries two TSi2 fairway woods. 

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons

The 31-year-old ranked seventh in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green with the help of his Titleist 620 CB irons. He also carries a T100 4-iron to help with launch and distance at the long end of his set. 

Hansen’s silky touch around the greens was there for all to see at Jumeirah Golf Estates, ranking second in the scrambling stats with his Vokey SM8 wedges.  

• Titleist U505 & T200 utility irons – FIRST LOOK!

Rounding out his set-up are a bespoke Scotty Cameron putter and the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. 

Joachim B. Hansen – What's in the bag 

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10˚, Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 6 X)
Fairway woods: Titleist TSi2 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75 TX), Titleist TSi2 (18˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75 TX)
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 CB (5-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 58˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Scotty Cameron T-6STR Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series Flint
Glove:FootJoy StaSof

