WITB - Joaquin Niemann flushes his PING irons en route to victory

Joaquin Niemann claimed his second PGA Tour title courtesy of some sublime iron-play at the Riviera Country Club.



The Chilean went wire-to-wire at the Genesis Invitational, finishing two shots clear of the chasing pack. Across the four rounds it was Niemann’s iron game that shone brightest, ranking first in Strokes Gained: Approach using his PING iBlades.



The 23-year-old also showcased his magical touch from short range, ranking second in Strokes Gained: Around the Green with his PING Glide Forged Pro wedges.

Unlike most of his fellow PING staff pros, Niemann does not use one of the brand’s latest G425 drivers, instead opting to stick with the previous generation G410 LST model. He does, however, carry two G425 fairway woods.



Rounding out his set-up are a Prototype PING PLD and the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Joaquin Niemann – What's in the bag

Driver: PING G410 LST (10.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X)

Fairway woods: PING G425 Max (14.5˚), PING G425 Max (20.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X)

Irons: PING iBlade (4-9, Project X 6.0)

Wedges: PING Glide 3.0 (46˚, Project X 6.5), PING Glide Forged Pro (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Prototype PING PLD Anser

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x