Jon Rahm puts pen to paper on Callaway equipment deal

The biggest signing of golf’s transfer window is in the books.



John Rahm has joined Callaway after a little over four years as one of TaylorMade’s star athletes.

The Spaniard officially joined TaylorMade and adidas when he tuned professional at the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour in June 2016.



• WATCH - PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON

During his time as a TaylorMade staffer he amassed five PGA Tour victories, six wins on the European Tour and the Race to Dubai crown in 2019.

The only thing now missing from the 26-year-old’s stellar CV is a major championship title, which you would expect him to add to his list of achievements in the near future.



Listen!

MVP, SHOT OF THE YEAR, BEST DRESSED AND MORE... IT'S THE 2020 BUNKERED PODCAST AWARDS!

The huge transfer will see Rahm play a full bag of Callaway equipment while donning the latest TravisMathew clothing and Cuater shoes.



• Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max



With Phil Mickelson hitting the 50 mark earlier this year, and seemingly transitioning into a part time PGA/Champions Tour player, Callaway was crying out for a new superstar to head up the brand.

Rahm, as the current World No.2 and with fans on both sides of the pond, would appear to fit the bill perfectly.

He will join the likes of Xander Schauffele, Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett and Georgia Hall on Callaway’s extensive Tour Staff roster.



• Tommy Fleetwood inks new equipment deal

The 2018 Ryder Cup star will officially make his Callaway Staff debut this week at theSentry Tournament of Champions, with a bag that includes Callaway Prototype Woods, Callaway Prototype Irons, and a Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball.

“I’m so happy to be joining Callaway, and I can’t wait to start the year,” Rahm said.



He continued, “the equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

With the move Rahm is harking back to his college days at Arizona State University, where he used Callaway and Odyssey equipment to win 11 tournaments while playing for Head Coach Tim Mickelson.

Rahm has the second most wins in the University's history, behind fellow Callaway Staffer Phil Mickelson.



• REVIEW – How do the Callaway MAVRIK drivers perform?

“We’re proud to welcome Jon Rahm as the newest member of our Tour Staff,” said Callaway President & CEO, Chip Brewer.



He added: “He’s one of the very best players in the world, and he’s a proven winner on golf’s biggest global stages. We’ve admired Jon for many years, going back to his college days when he first used our equipment. We’re excited to see him playing Callaway and Odyssey again, as he looks to take his game to yet another level.”

It remains to be seen exactly what Callaway equipment will be making its way into Rahm’s bag, but as soon as we have the relevant info you'll be able to find his full WITB here at bunkerd.co.uk