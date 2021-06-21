WITB – Jon Rahm’s US Open winning clubs

Jon Rahm claimed his first major title with a bag packed full of the latest Callaway gear.



At the beginning of 2021 we saw the Spaniard sign for Callaway, putting the brand’s latest Epic Speed driver in the bag. His driving at Torrey Pines was nothing short of sublime, ranking fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and averaging 317.6 yards across the four rounds.



Rahm also relies upon two Epic Speed fairways from the tee. The Sub Zero models he uses are tour-only issues.



The 26-year-old, like many of his fellow Callaway staff professionals, has opted to put the latest Callaway Apex TCB irons in his bag. Rahm was fourth in the Greens in Regulation stats, finding 49 of 72 greens.

Around the greens, the World No.1 relies upon three personalised Callaway Jaws Forged “Rahmbo” wedges.



When Rahm made the move to Callaway, it took him a while settle on a putter he liked. He eventually opted for the high MOI 2-Ball Ten mallet, but it recent weeks we saw him switch to the Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S model.

“I gave them (Callaway) a headache. I don’t know how many putters they have built for me to find the one I needed,” said Rahm following the final round.



He continued, “I’m pretty sure I’ve found the one I need. This one is working pretty well.”



He can say that again.



His golf ball of choice is the Callaway Chrome Soft X.

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX)

Fairway woods: Callaway Epic Speed Sub Zero Triple Diamond T (14˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX) Callaway Epic Speed Sub Zero Triple Diamond T (18˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI Black 8 X)

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW, Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Forged “Rahmbo” (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, Project X 6.5)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X