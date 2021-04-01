search
Get your hands on Joost Luiten's Duca Del Cosma shoes

Gear

Get your hands on Joost Luiten's Duca Del Cosma shoes

By David Cunninghame01 April, 2021
Joost Luiten has crafted his own golf shoe design to meet the demands of a European Tour season that saw him walk more than 510 kilometres (317 miles) in tournament play last year.

In 2020 Joost walked more than 317 miles in tournament play last year on the European Tour.

After signing with Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma in January, the  the six-time Tour winner teamed up with the brand's head designer, Baldovino Mattiazzo, and come up with his own spikeless footwear to help him perform at his best this season.

The shoes combine the waterproof upper of the Duca's BELAIR model with the sole of the new ELPASO shoe. 

The distinctive style comes in two colour options - White/Camouflage Green (JL1) and Black/White (JL2), with contrasting orange detailing and laces that resemble the colour he wears when playing on Sunday in tournaments around the world.

He has also modified the brand’s sporty FLYER (JL3) style in White/Orange, that will likely feature in practice rounds on courses with firmer ground and be worn both on and off the golf course.

“I was really surprised when Duca told me I walked more than half a million yards (559,612) in tournaments last season or over 510 kilometres…and that didn’t include practice rounds or Pro-am events,” said Joost. 

He added: “It shows just how important it is for me to have a pair of comfortable as well as functional shoes when I cover so much ground. These new shoes in the Joost Luiten Collection are among the most comfortable golf shoes I’ve ever worn and I’m very proud to be wearing attractive and comfortable Duca del Cosma shoes that are designed and made to such a high standard in Europe."

Available: Now
More info: ducadelcosma.co.uk
Price: £179.95

