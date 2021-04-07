search
Gear

WITB – Spieth returns to winner’s circle with Titleist gear

By David Cunninghame05 April, 2021
WITB Jordan Spieth Valero Texas Open Titleist Titleist TSi3 Titleist T100 Vokey wedges Scotty Cameron putters Titleist Pro V1x
Jordan Spieth Witb Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth claimed a two-shot victory at the Valero Texas Open with the help of a bag packed full of Titleist equipment.

The win was Spieth’s first since the 2017 Open Championship. Although every single aspect of the American’s game was in fine form around TPC San Antonio, it was, unsurprisingly, his short game and putting that shone brightest.

• Why the pros love Scotty Cameron putters

Using four Titleist Vokey wedges, the 27-year-old ranked third in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and was sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting with his Scotty Cameron Circle T 009.

It’s no secret that Spieth has experienced his fair share of troubles off the tee in recent times, but his decision to switch to Titleist’s latest TSi3 driver shortly after its release certainly seems to be paying off.

• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

In fact, it was Spieth’s most Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (18.59) in any of his 12 PGA Tour victories.

“This has been a great driver for me, it’s been fast, really forgiving. I’ve really, really liked the feel and I think it’s the best-looking driver that Titleist has ever made,” said Spieth.

The three-time major champion also puts his trust in a slightly older TS2 3-wood and 818 H2 hybrid from the tee.

• WATCH - Titleist T-Series irons battle

Completing his set are the Titleist T100 irons, which he used to rank fourth in Stroked Gained: Approach to the Green.

Spieth’s win with his Titleist Pro V1x also marked the 20th victory for Titleist golf ball players out of 27 events so far this season on the PGA TOUR.

Jordan Spieth – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10˚, Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X)
Fairway wood: Titleist TS2 (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X)
Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (21˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X)
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-9, True Temper Project X 6.5)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚), Vokey Proto (60˚, True Temper Project X 6.0)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 009
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

