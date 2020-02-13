Justin Rose-endorsed AXIS1 putter now on-sale

Amateur golfers in Europe now have the chance to play the same AXIS1 putter used by Olympic gold medallist, US Open and FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose to set career-best figures on tour last year.



AXIS1, manufacturers of the world’s only ‘perfectly balanced and torque-free putters’, are making the distinctive AXIS1 ROSE model available in silver and black options from selected stockists across Europe with a strong validation from the English Ryder Cup star, who helped to develop the product.

“I had great success using the AXIS1 last year and I’m excited to partner with the most innovative brand in the field,” said Rose. “While helping to create this putter, I saw the technology that sets it apart from the rest and I believe it can revolutionise the market.”



Since switching to AXIS1 in 2019, Rose set career-best totals in Total Putting (13th), Putting Avg (5th), Overall Putting Avg (3rd) One-Putt % (3rd), and Three-Putt Avoidance (8th). He also won last year’s Farmer’s Insurance Open and tied for the lowest round ever at the US Open at Pebble Beach, needing only 22 putts to compile a score of 65. Rose also shot his lowest ever nine-hole score of 28 at the Dunhill Links with his AXIS1 ROSE putter.

Pioneering technology and design allows the AXIS1 range – including the AXIS1 TOUR mallet putter – to be 100% perfectly balanced by pushing the weight forward thanks to a patented heel counterweight, that for the first time ever in a putter, places the centre of gravity right on the centre of the clubface and perfectly aligned with the axis of the shaft.



The putters remain square at address and don’t rotate throughout the swing motion or twist on contact with the ball. The clubface won’t naturally open-up like traditional putters, so it delivers a smoother stroke that results in more on-line putts and lower scores.

Phil Long, AXIS1 vice-president said: “The AXIS1 ROSE model has been extremely successful both in green grass and other retail channels globally since its launch and gives consumers the rare ability to walk into a golf shop and buy the exact same product that’s both designed and used by one of the best players in the world.”



Nigel Freemantle, Managing Director of Brand Fusion International, the sole distributor of the brand in Europe, added: “Thanks to the profile on the PGA Tour, AXIS1 putters have had a huge impact in the US in a short time and we’re delighted to offer these two exceptional models to Europe’s golfers looking for greater consistency on the greens.



"To have Justin Rose developing and promoting the product says a lot about the brand’s credentials. We’re confident that both putters will prove very popular among European golfers."

The silver version of the AXIS1 ROSE features a ceramic bead blasted finish, whilst the black model incorporates a standout Ion plated finish. Both CNC milled club heads are crafted from 303 stainless steel and weigh 355 grams. The individually balanced models come as standard with a stainless-steel shaft and a Lamkin Deep-Etched traditional-sized, paddle shaped grip.

The other putter available and being sold in the UK is the AXIS1 TOUR model, which comes in the same silver (TOUR-S) and black finishes (TOUR-B) as the ROSE version. The 304 stainless steel, CNC milled clubhead weighs 350g, but features a stainless-steel counterweight screw for perfect final balance calibration. The AXIS1 TOUR model also features a stainless-steel shaft and the same deep-etched, paddle-shaped Lamkin grip.

RRP: AXIS1 ROSE - £449; AXIS1 TOUR - £399