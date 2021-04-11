Last minute driver swap pays off for Justin Rose

Justin Rose’s shot to the top of the first round leader board at The Masters after making a crucial gear change at the start of the week.



The Englishman has really been struggling off the tee this year, ranking a lowly 179th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee for the 2021 PGA Tour season. He has already been spotted using at least three different driver models this year, but nothing seemed to be clicking for him.



With these struggles clearly in mind, Rose, who has been an equipment free agent since parting ways with HONMA last year, decided to stick his old TaylorMade M1 440 driver from 2017 in the bag.

Any issues with the driver seemed to evaporate during that first round, with him finding 78% of fairways (compared to the field average of 66%) and averaged a respectable 281 yards.

Rose also relied upon an older TaylorMade M4 3-wood and M6 5-wood when navigating the tee shots around Augusta.



Below is a look at his full Masters WITB.

Justin Rose – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M1 440 (9˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70 TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M4 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 TX), TaylorMade M6 (18˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange)

Irons: Srixon ZX U (4), Mizuno MP-20 (5-PW, KBS C-Taper 125 S+)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52˚), SM7 (56˚), SM8 (60˚, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0)

Putter: Axis1 Rose Prototype

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)