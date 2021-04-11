search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearLast minute driver swap pays off for Justin Rose

Gear

Last minute driver swap pays off for Justin Rose

By David Cunninghame09 April, 2021
Justin Rose WITB The Masters Augusta National TaylorMade M1 Equipment news
Justin Rose M1 Driver

Justin Rose’s shot to the top of the first round leader board at The Masters after making a crucial gear change at the start of the week.

The Englishman has really been struggling off the tee this year, ranking a lowly 179th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee for the 2021 PGA Tour season. He has already been spotted using at least three different driver models this year, but nothing seemed to be clicking for him.

• Justin Rose opens up huge advantage after day one

• Rip your irons like Justin Rose

With these struggles clearly in mind, Rose, who has been an equipment free agent since parting ways with HONMA last year, decided to stick his old TaylorMade M1 440 driver from 2017 in the bag.

Taylor Made M1 440

Any issues with the driver seemed to evaporate during that first round, with him finding 78% of fairways (compared to the field average of 66%) and averaged a respectable 281 yards.

• WATCH: Abraham Ancer hit with two-stroke penalty

Rose also relied upon an older TaylorMade M4 3-wood and M6 5-wood when navigating the tee shots around Augusta.

• MacIntyre shows mettle on Masters debut

Below is a look at his full Masters WITB.

Justin Rose – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M1 440 (9˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70 TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade M4 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 TX), TaylorMade M6 (18˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange)
Irons: Srixon ZX U (4), Mizuno MP-20 (5-PW, KBS C-Taper 125 S+)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52˚), SM7 (56˚), SM8 (60˚, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0)
Putter: Axis1 Rose Prototype
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - TaylorMade M1

Related Articles - Equipment news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?
Big Bertha
play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Collin Morikawa: "Majors define a player's résumé"
"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown
Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut
Gary Player's son "banned from Masters" after golf ball stunt
Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow