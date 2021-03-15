Justin Thomas powered to victory at The Players Championship with a full bag of Titleist equipment.

Thomas described his final round at TPC Sawgrass as “probably one of the best rounds of my life tee to green.” He wasn’t wrong. No player (since tracking began in 2004) has gained more strokes tee to green in the closing 36 holes at The Players than he did at the weekend.



He was in complete control of 2021 Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

The American has decided not to upgrade to latest TSi metalwoods, instead sticking with his TS3 driver and 3-wood, and a fairly well worn 915 Fd 5-wood off the tee.



During the final round the 27-year-old found 17 of 18 greens in regulation with his Titleist 620 MB blades. He also carries a T100 4-iron for some added forgiveness and higher launch at the long end of the bag.



Thomas’ short game was also on point, ranking 12th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green with his four Vokey wedges.

The final weapon in JT’s arsenal is a Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype putter, which he wielded to great effect across the four rounds.

Justin Thomas – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX)

Fairway woods: Titleist TS3 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX), Titleist 915 Fd (18˚, Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X)

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46˚, 52˚) Vokey SM8 (56˚), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype

Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x