Kaddey Switch revolutionises golf trolleys

The all-new Kaddey Switch trolley has been designed with links golf in mind and innovates the way in which a player utilises their golf trolley.



Produced by Kaddey, an Amsterdam-based golf gear brand seeking to expand into the wider golf market, the Switch trolley offers players the opportunity to effortlessly shift between pushing downhill and uphill.

The stylish and ingeniously compact Kaddey Switch is super light to push and pull thanks to its XL wheels and sophisticated balance. The trolley has been designed so that you can pack it aways, whilst remaining attached to your bag, allowing golfers to save space in the car boot, locker or at home.

• DeChambeau says he "doesn't need" vaccine

• Scottish Open to join the PGA Tour from next year

Furthermore, the Switch has nine different wheel cap colours to choose from, a selfie mode for your phone and a sharpener to keep your pencil sharp for keeping score.

“We attach great importance to quality in design, use of materials and service,” said Nick van der Palaat, one of Kaddey’s co-founders.

“Kaddey only develops, designs and creates products that we would like to use ourselves out on the course. When building the Kaddey brand, we thought about our experience of playing links golf, where having a local caddie is a real asset to your performance.

• Could Rory Sabbatini play in the Ryder Cup?



“At Kaddey, our role is the same: to make our customers’ day, by designing world-class products.”

Kaddey’s business strategy is to operate a ‘direct to consumer’ offering, selling only through kaddey.com. This enables the brand to own every aspect of the customer journey, from the design process to how golfers get to know the brand and lines of communication.

“We love the directness of being an online first brand,” addedvan der Plaat. “The transparency of online gives potential customers the chance to inform themselves through Trustpilot reviews, social media and connect with other customers. The direct feedback enables us to quickly improve our products.”

• Fellow pro calls out DeChambeau for no fore shout

• Justin Thomas disappointed with "very poor" year

The new Kaddey Switch is available only at kaddey.com and is priced at €319. The price includes a wheel cover, thermos bottle and bottle holder. For more information on Kaddey, click here.