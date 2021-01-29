Can the KBS 1 One Step putter shaft help you hole more putts?

The latest creation from pioneering golf shaft producer KBS could be your ticket to holing more putts on the greens.



KBS offers high-performance shafts for every club throughout the bag but its revolutionary 1 One Step putter shaft could be one of the brand's best ever designs.

It has been engineered to be heavier than most putter shafts on market for "more flexibility and feel."

Weighing six grams more than conventional putters at 130g, the visually striking shaftis a single bend, straight tip model .370 in diameter.

Designed by Kim Braly, Master Shaft Engineer and Director of R&D for KBS, the ground-breaking design provides you with more flexibility in creating a pure feel through reduced vibrations at impact.

Feel is so important when you're faced with those tricky three and four footers for par.

The consistency that this new shaft delivers and the great feedback you receive through your hands should help you feel more confident and more accurate over those vitally important putts.



“On average, around 45% of strokes per round involve your putter, so we wanted to create a shaft with varying putter head weights per stroke that puts more confidence in the hands of those who currently aren’t that confident on the greens,” said Kim.



He added: “A lot of time and investment has gone into producing another putter shaft that can be played by a Tour pro or a higher handicapper. On the green it’s all about feel and the 1 One Step creates that pure feel, enabling a smooth stable stroke each and every time. The research we did saw many more putts holed, so I’m excited to see how golfers react to it.”

As the second putter shaft to be created by KBS, the 1 One Step shaft follows the popular CT Tour version launched in 2019 and comes in Chrome, Black Matte and Black Gloss finishes.

KBS now offers 30 different shafts through the golf bag, including 18 iron options featuring different weights and flexes. There are also four wedge shafts, a hybrid shaft and the new TG Graphite Wood shaft.



As is the case with all KBS shafts, the 1 One Step has been designed to benefit every type of golfer, from tour pros to accomplished amateurs and even high handicappers.

Available: February

More info:kbsgolfshafts.com

