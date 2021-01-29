search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCan the KBS 1 One Step putter shaft help you hole more putts?

Gear

Can the KBS 1 One Step putter shaft help you hole more putts?

By David Cunninghame27 January, 2021
KBS KBS shafts KBS 1 One Step putter Putters Kim Braly New Gear
Kbs 1 One Step

The latest creation from pioneering golf shaft producer KBS could be your ticket to holing more putts on the greens.

KBS offers high-performance shafts for every club throughout the bag but its revolutionary 1 One Step putter shaft could be one of the brand's best ever designs.

• KBS launches S-Taper LITE and MAX Graphite shafts

It has been engineered to be heavier than most putter shafts on market for "more flexibility and feel."

• Callaway Apex & Apex Pro hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Weighing six grams more than conventional putters at 130g, the visually striking shaftis a single bend, straight tip model .370 in diameter.

Designed by Kim Braly, Master Shaft Engineer and Director of R&D for KBS, the ground-breaking design provides you with more flexibility in creating a pure feel through reduced vibrations at impact.

Feel is so important when you're faced with those tricky three and four footers for par.

• REVIEW - Titleist 2021 Pro V1 & Pro V1x

The consistency that this new shaft delivers and the great feedback you receive through your hands should help you feel more confident and more accurate over those vitally important putts.

“On average, around 45% of strokes per round involve your putter, so we wanted to create a shaft with varying putter head weights per stroke that puts more confidence in the hands of those who currently aren’t that confident on the greens,” said Kim.

• REVIEW - PING G425 drivers

He added: “A lot of time and investment has gone into producing another putter shaft that can be played by a Tour pro or a higher handicapper. On the green it’s all about feel and the 1 One Step creates that pure feel, enabling a smooth stable stroke each and every time. The research we did saw many more putts holed, so I’m excited to see how golfers react to it.”

As the second putter shaft to be created by KBS, the 1 One Step shaft follows the popular CT Tour version launched in 2019 and comes in Chrome, Black Matte and Black Gloss finishes.

KBS now offers 30 different shafts through the golf bag, including 18 iron options featuring different weights and flexes. There are also four wedge shafts, a hybrid shaft and the new TG Graphite Wood shaft.

As is the case with all KBS shafts, the 1 One Step has been designed to benefit every type of golfer, from tour pros to accomplished amateurs and even high handicappers.

Available: February
More info:kbsgolfshafts.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - KBS

Related Articles - KBS shafts

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Greg Norman is selling his Florida home - and it's STUNNING!
Expert shares “fears” for professional sport in 2021
Money saved during Dry January could "buy a golf break to Spain"
Study reveals golf among sports people play longest
"No reason for golf course closures" say scientists

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow