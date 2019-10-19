KBS launches first ever driver shaft

Leading golf shaft brand KBS has completed its full set of club shafts with the addition of the new TD Graphite wood shaft to its Tour-acclaimed irons, wedges, hybrids and putter shafts.



KBS is regularly one of the most sought-after shaft suppliers in aftermarket fittings, and the brand has responded to strong demand from Tour players and amateur golfers to launch its first driver/fairway wood option.



• KBS launches S-Taper LITE and MAX Graphite shafts

The KBS TD Graphite wood shaft has been designed as a mid-launch / low-spin performance Graphite golf shaft that optimises maximum performance and efficiency of spin and launch angles at various swing speeds.

By using the new KBS Category Swing Speed System to fit shafts off swing speed alone - instead of weight and flex - KBS says the TD shaft will play lighter and stiffer than other graphite wood shafts on the market for superior performance feel.



• The best distance balls money can buy

“I’ve been asked the question of when we were going to enter the wood shaft market for many years and my answer was always not until we’re 100% happy with the product and we can make an even bigger impact with a full set of shafts throughout the bag,” said Kim Braly, R&D Tour Operations Director.

He added: “We’ve worked tirelessly with our Tour players and R&D team to perfect our first wood shaft which has all the characteristics of a KBS shaft. We’ve designed it to offer optimized spin rate and launch, which equals more power and distance on every shot with the driver and fairway woods.”

Seen as one of the most innovative golf shaft companies and the go-to choice for many of the world’s top-50 golfers, KBS is coming off its strongest ever season with 45 worldwide wins across all Tours, including two Major wins with Gary Woodland and Shane Lowry.



• Shane Lowry pens new equipment deal

KBS now offers 25 different shafts through the bag with the KBS TD Graphite wood shaft offering the same feel, efficiency and playability as its wide-ranging iron options such as the popular C-Taper; wedge shafts like the 610 Tour version and the Tour Graphite hybrid Prototype shaft, plus the popular CT Tour putter shaft, all designed to fit the broadest range of golfers - from global stars to accomplished amateurs and even juniors.

Available: January 2020

Options: 40-80g weights

Price: £260 (approx.)