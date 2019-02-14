KBS launches S-Taper LITE and MAX Graphite shafts

KBS has added to its incredible list of shafts with the introduction of two new lightweight options.



The KBS S-Taper LITE, which provides the same superior feel as the increasingly popular S-Taper Tour, now comes in a lightweight package for better players, while the MAX Graphite is designed for higher handicappers seeking a lighter shaft to maximise iron performance and make it easier to get the ball into the air.

“We’re very excited to be launching two new lighter shafts that offer a range of benefits for players of varying abilities,” said Kim Braly, R&D and Tour Operations Director.



He added: “The number of players choosing to play KBS on Tour speak volumes and the number of different shafts we have benefits players of all abilities.”

Designed for the better player looking for a lightweight performance shaft that will launch higher and produce more spin than its original, the latest S-Taper model also offers feel and workability.



“We had a lot of positive feedback about how the S-Taper Tour performed since its launch last year and we’re constantly looking of ways to adapt and improve our shafts and a lighter version was the obvious option,” said Kim.

The S-Taper LITE is available in taper tip in 95g R, 100g S and 105g X weights and flexes, plus parallel tip at 110g and blank 43.5” combo flex.

Featuring the same EI curve of the MAX Steel shaft, each MAX Graphite shaft is custom fit with your swing speed and matched to the weight of the club.



“The MAX Graphite shaft will have a major impact in all areas of the game for higher handicappers looking for a consistent performance on every shot,” said Kim.

It’s available from March in parallel tip in 45, 55, 65, 75- and 85-gram weights.

The leading shaft company in golf, now offers 24 different shafts from hybrid right through the bag, including Limited Edition custom versions, all designed to fit the every type of golfer, from the bets players in the world to beginners and even juniors.