HomeGearKBS launches S-Taper LITE and MAX Graphite shafts

Gear

KBS launches S-Taper LITE and MAX Graphite shafts

By David Cunninghame14 February, 2019
Kbs Tour 1

KBS has added to its incredible list of shafts with the introduction of two new lightweight options.

The KBS S-Taper LITE, which provides the same superior feel as the increasingly popular S-Taper Tour, now comes in a lightweight package for better players, while the MAX Graphite is designed for higher handicappers seeking a lighter shaft to maximise iron performance and make it easier to get the ball into the air.

S Taper Lite Chrome 100

“We’re very excited to be launching two new lighter shafts that offer a range of benefits for players of varying abilities,” said Kim Braly, R&D and Tour Operations Director.

• REVIEW – Mizuno ST190 driver is a huge step up

He added: “The number of players choosing to play KBS on Tour speak volumes and the number of different shafts we have benefits players of all abilities.”

S Taper Lite Pvd 100

Designed for the better player looking for a lightweight performance shaft that will launch higher and produce more spin than its original, the latest S-Taper model also offers feel and workability.

• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

“We had a lot of positive feedback about how the S-Taper Tour performed since its launch last year and we’re constantly looking of ways to adapt and improve our shafts and a lighter version was the obvious option,” said Kim.

The S-Taper LITE is available in taper tip in 95g R, 100g S and 105g X weights and flexes, plus parallel tip at 110g and blank 43.5” combo flex.

Kbs Max Graphite 75

Featuring the same EI curve of the MAX Steel shaft, each MAX Graphite shaft is custom fit with your swing speed and matched to the weight of the club.

• Review: The incredibly easy to hit Callaway Big Bertha irons

“The MAX Graphite shaft will have a major impact in all areas of the game for higher handicappers looking for a consistent performance on every shot,” said Kim.

It’s available from March in parallel tip in 45, 55, 65, 75- and 85-gram weights.

The leading shaft company in golf, now offers 24 different shafts from hybrid right through the bag, including Limited Edition custom versions, all designed to fit the every type of golfer, from the bets players in the world to beginners and even juniors.

