KBS shafts set to be a dominant force at The Masters

KBS Shafts look set to play another key role in major championships, with 25% of this week’s Masters field sporting clubs with the distinctive Red and Black label.



KBS offer a high-performance shaft for every club in the bag and Dustin Johnson had them in his wedges en-route to victory last year.



Played by more than 300 Tour players worldwide, KBS has supported nine global wins since last November.

It, therefore, comes as little surprise to discover the brand is such a popular choice at Augusta this week.



“In just over three years we’ve had more than 40 worldwide victories - including three Majors - so we’re hoping we can add to that number on Sunday night, thanks to the large number of players in the field playing KBS shafts at Augusta,” said KBS Marketing Director, Rhett Taylor.

He added: “We’ve had tremendous success in such a short amount of time and that’s testament to the team behind the brand and the players from around the world on every Tour wanting to play KBS in at least one club in the bag.”

Cultivated by world renowned shaft designer Kim Braly, KBS now offers 30 different shafts through the golf bag, including 18 iron options featuring different weights and flexes.

There are also four wedge shafts, a hybrid shaft; the popular TG Graphite Wood shaft and two putter shafts, including the brand new 1 One Step.



All KBS shafts are designed to benefit the game of the broadest range of golfers - from global Tour stars to accomplished amateurs and juniors.

