KBS reveals its lightest ever steel shaft

KBS’ latest innovation is one of the most intriguing golf shaft designs we have ever seen.

The KBS TOUR LITE is the brand’s lightest ever steel shaft and have been designed to offering maximum distance and control for golfers of all abilities.

As the newest and lightest steel shaft in the KBS product line, the KBS TOUR LITE is a 20% lighter version of the KBS TOUR Shaft, as well as 20% lighter than standard steel shafts in the same category.

Aimed at every type of golfer, from junior to elite level, the KBS TOUR LITE’s innovative design should result in greater swing speed, control and ball speeds, as well as tighter dispersion. KBS has said that independent testing showing the shaft averaging 9% more distance than its leading competitors.



The latest pioneering shaft in the game-changing KBS arsenal is also designed for players seeking higher trajectory, additional spin and precision control.

“The KBS Tour Lite shaft has been years in the making and we’ve invested heavily in R&D to create the lightest ever shaft in the KBS range, that is not only available to any golfer, but offers the same game-enhancing benefits as our most popular shaft, the KBS Tour, just in a lighter package.,” said Director of R&D and master shaft-maker Kim Braly.



“It features a mid-weight construction and advanced step pattern which works together with the revolutionary 3-flex system, that enables the centre of gravity to move higher up, providing players with the distance and control in a lightweight frame.”

The Chrome finished KBS TOUR LITE Shaft is available in three weight and flex options - 95-gram Regular; 100-gram Stiff; and 105g X-stiff in 2-PW irons and a parallel (.370 diameter) and tapered (.355) tip choice.



Played by more than 300 Tour players worldwide, KBS partners with every club manufacturer in the game and offers 31 different shafts through the golf bag, including 19 iron options featuring different weights and flexes.



There is also the TG Graphite Wood shaft; a popular Tour Graphite Hybrid option, four wedge shafts offering different weights, flexes and trajectory; and two putter shafts, including the 1 One Step.



Available: Now

Price: £45-50

