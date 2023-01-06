search
Kevin Kisner signs with Wilson Golf

Gear

Kevin Kisner signs with Wilson Golf

By bunkered.co.uk04 January, 2023
Kevin Kisner Wilson Trey Mullinax Equipment PGA Tour Tour News
Kevin Kisner

Four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner has a new equipment sponsor as he heads into 2023. 

The world No.31 has inked a deal with Wilson, joining Trey Mullinax in making the switch to the iconic brand.  

The partnership will see Kisner put the new Wilson Dynapower driver and 3-wood into play, alongside a full complement of Staff Model irons and utilities. 

• Rahm makes bold LIV Golf prediction

• Legendary theme park unveils golf course plan

“I am excited to be partnering with Wilson Golf,” said the 38-year-old American. “Wilson is a brand I’ve always respected; rooted in heritage but always looking for new ways to evolve.  

“I’m quite particular about my equipment, and the clubs that I’ll be putting into play after extensive testing are second to none.” 

Kisner goes into the new year off the back of a strong 2022 during which he posted five top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including second and third place finishes at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Sony Open respectively. 

He was also a member of the United States Presidents Cup team that won its ninth-straight title and 12th overall. 

• Random golfer gets Masters invite

• Tributes pour in for Ryder Cup star Lane

Mullinax, meantime, will play a full line-up of Staff Model irons as part of his deal with the brand. He makes his Wilson debut this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after winning last season’s Barbasol Championship, while Kisner is expected to play his first tournament with Wilson at the Sony Open in Hawaii next week. 

“As Wilson continues to grow in golf, we are excited to have Kevin and Trey join the Wilson team,” said Tim Clarke, the president of Wilson Golf. “More players are putting Wilson golf equipment into play on worldwide professional tours every week, and we are excited to support their efforts in achieving their goals.” 

