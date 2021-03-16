search
HomeGearKING COBRA wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

KING COBRA wedges – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame16 March, 2021
Cobra Cobra Golf KING COBRA wedge Wedges Cobra COnnect New Gear
King Cobra Wedge 1

COBRA’s latest wedge design features advanced Snakebite groove technology and a nostalgic throwback KING COBRA logo, reminiscent of the history and evolution of the brand.

The new Snakebite groove design is engineered to maximise spin and fittingly produce more ‘bite’ around the greens.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

It utilises a re-engineered cutting method that replaces cutting tools more often to tighten groove tolerances, maximise groove volume, and create the sharpest and most accurate grooves possible. 

King Cobra Wedge 2

The new Snakebite groove design increases the groove depth by 11% and sharpens the edges by 40% to deliver maximum spin where you need it most. 

The innovation doesn’t end there. A progressive groove system utilises progressive groove lengths and progressive groove shapes to optimise spin for each wedge loft. 

The 48˚-54˚ lofts feature a traditional groove length and narrower and deeper grooves to deliver consistent spin and trajectories on the lower lofted wedges that are used with a square or de-lofted face. 

• Cobra Puma Golf announce triple tour pro signing

The 56˚-60˚ lofts, meanwhile, feature full face groove length and wider and shallower grooves to maximise spin on shots with an open face when the ball is more likely to make contact with the high toe area. 

King Cobra Wedge 3

The faces and grooves are CNC Milled on each wedge to create the most precise face and groove shapes for optimal spin and trajectory control.   

To add to the overall appeal of these slick looking wedges are the three available grind options.

First up we have the versatile grind, an excellent all-around grind for medium to firm course conditions, featuring toe, heel and trailing edge relief.

King Cobra Wedge 4

The classic grind features a progressive sole width from heel-to-toe, with trailing edge relief, making it ideal for those of you with a neutral to steep angle of attack and for those of you who are used to facing variety of course conditions.

• COBRA unveils striking copper Forged irons

Completing the trio is the widelow grind. Its wide, low bounce sole works its magic out of soft bunkers, soft turf conditions and prevents the leading edge from digging.

Delivering the same spin-enhancing groove technologies as the variable length wedge, the KING COBRA ONE Length wedge is the perfect complement to COBRA’s ONE Length irons. 

Plus, both the variable and ONE Length KING COBRA Wedges are equipped with COBRA CONNECT, Powered by Arccos Golf, to allow you to effectively track, analyse and improve your short game.

Available: March 26
Price: £109

