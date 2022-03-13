search
HomeGearGet to know KRUX – The golf apparel brand that likes to do things a little differently

Gear

Get to know KRUX – The golf apparel brand that likes to do things a little differently

By bunkered.co.uk13 March, 2022
There is a new name to consider when it comes time to updating your golf wardrobe – KRUX.

Krux is looking to bridge the gap between course and casual golf wear with its modern take on what golf apparel should look like.

Founded in July 2020, KRUX’s smart, performance-enhancing apparel range is bound to appeal to the fashion-conscious golfer, as well as the vast number of often-younger golfers that have either taken up or reignited their passion for the game in the past two years.

“We are not here to disrupt one of the oldest sports in the world. A game we all love. KRUX is here to evolve and innovate, with full respect and admiration for all of golf’s traditions,” said Krux founder, Kristian Foy.

“We want to bring more player confidence and comfort on and off the course, through the versatility in our styling and fits. The KRUX Club Pant has proved to be very popular with golfers since our launch, with new ranges often selling out quickly.” 

Club Pant

KRUX’S signature product, the Club Pant (£60), comes in five different neutral colours – black, sage, ice grey, charcoal and navy. The slim fit design offers players a contemporary and comfortable golf trouser, for use on and off the course. With its elasticated waistband and drawstring design, the Club Pant offers comfort and swing-freedom.

Accessories

The golf lifestyle brand offers a range of stylish headcovers, gloves (£15) and hats (£15-£20). Key to the range of hats, is the Duct Cap, an innovation in golf hat design which incorporates subtle colour contrasts on the caps peak.

KRUX’S glove offering comes in black and white. With all gloves made from the finest Cabretta Leather for feel and comfort, stamped with a magnetic ball marker. 

Polos and Outerwear

KRUX also has a range of neutral two-toned polos and sweaters available at its online store. The sweater range (£50) comes with a contrast panel design available in both charcoal and grey. With a fleece-back, this mid-weight jumper’s stretchable fabric offers movement, warmth and comfort.

Taking the same inspiration as the sweater collection, KRUX offer a range of long and short sleeved polo shirts (£50) in the same two-panel design. The breathable material comes in a range of colours including navy & stone, black & charcoal and white & off-white.

You can find out more about the latest KRUX apparel here.

