Like music on the golf course? Listen up!

If you're the sort of person who enjoys listening to music whilst playing golf, then you might want to consider investing in this wireless magnetic speaker from Blue Tees Golf.

Founded in 2019, Blue Tees is on a mission to create top-quality golf equipment without slapping massive price tags on them, and this speaker is a fantastic example of that.

You might recognise the name from their rangefinders, which offer an alternative to some of the other premium brands. This wireless, magnetic speaker is no different.

It utilises smart audio technology to provide superior 360˚ immersive sound and powerful connectivity on and off the course for 12-plus hours without a charge.



Marc Overton, the EMEA sales manager for Blue Tees Golf, said: “Music on the golf course is fun and no matter what is on your playlist, the Player enriches that listening experience.

“Golf should be about having fun and we are excited to introduce a product that will enhance a golfer’s enjoyment on the course.”

RRP £109