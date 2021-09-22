search
HomeGearTeam Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup gear (and their eye watering price tags)

Gear

Team Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup gear (and their eye watering price tags)

By David Cunninghame20 September, 2021
Loro Piana 28Matches Ryder Cup Team Europe Ryder Cup 2021 Whistling Straits Apparel Clothing
Loro Piana Ryder Cup 2021

Team Europe will be kitted out in Loro Piana clothing at Whistling Straits... and you have tsee the prices to believe them. 

This will be the third successive Ryder Cup in which the luxury Italian clothing brand has served as Europe’s official teamwear supplier.

The collection was designed in conjunction with European captain Pádraig Harrington, and will be worn by members of the team both on and off the course.

For those of you who aren’t in the know, Loro Piana is brand that sits firmly within the super-premium category. A quick glance at its website and its prices may bring about a minor cardiac arrest for some of you. Ourselves included.

The Ryder Cup, 28Matches collection is no different.

Loro Piana Ryder Cup 2021 2

First off let’s look at the waterproof jacket. This outwear piece is made from a three-layer stretch wind microfibre fabric treated with Storm System for waterproof and wind-resistant protection. Available in either White, Yellow, Blue EU or Grey, Light Kummel, White coloruways, you can don this jacket for the princely sum of £2,095.

That’s right, over two thousand pounds.

Loro Piana Ryder Cup 2021 3

But don’t worry, there are more affordable options for the ‘price conscious golfer.’ The Mezzocollo Sweater has been crafted from virgin wool from selected Merino sheep bred in Australia and New Zealand and costs only £1,445. What a bargain.

The polo shirts come in at £655, trousers £745 and the Ryder Cup Alsavel belt is £440.

If, however, you feel like splashing the cash on some off-course garments from the collection, why not get your hands on the 28Matches Sweater Bomber for £2,465 or the Travel Parka for £3,815.

It’s safe to say that you are unlikely to see many of your regular playing partners donning the same gear as Team Europe in 2021. That is unless they win the lottery.

