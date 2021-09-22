Team Europe will be kitted out in Loro Piana clothing at Whistling Straits... and you have to see the prices to believe them.



This will be the third successive Ryder Cup in which the luxury Italian clothing brand has served as Europe’s official teamwear supplier.



• £519 vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?

The collection was designed in conjunction with European captain Pádraig Harrington, and will be worn by members of the team both on and off the course.

For those of you who aren’t in the know, Loro Piana is brand that sits firmly within the super-premium category. A quick glance at its website and its prices may bring about a minor cardiac arrest for some of you. Ourselves included.



• The ugliest US Ryder Cup outfits of all time



The Ryder Cup, 28Matches collection is no different.

First off let’s look at the waterproof jacket. This outwear piece is made from a three-layer stretch wind microfibre fabric treated with Storm System for waterproof and wind-resistant protection. Available in either White, Yellow, Blue EU or Grey, Light Kummel, White coloruways, you can don this jacket for the princely sum of £2,095.



• 6 reasons the US will win Ryder Cup



That’s right, over two thousand pounds.

But don’t worry, there are more affordable options for the ‘price conscious golfer.’ The Mezzocollo Sweater has been crafted from virgin wool from selected Merino sheep bred in Australia and New Zealand and costs only £1,445. What a bargain.

The polo shirts come in at £655, trousers £745 and the Ryder Cup Alsavel belt is £440.

If, however, you feel like splashing the cash on some off-course garments from the collection, why not get your hands on the 28Matches Sweater Bomber for £2,465 or the Travel Parka for £3,815.

It’s safe to say that you are unlikely to see many of your regular playing partners donning the same gear as Team Europe in 2021. That is unless they win the lottery.