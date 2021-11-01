WITB – Fresh TaylorMade wedges help Herbert to Bermuda victory

Lucas Herbert claimed his first PGA Tour victory with a battling display at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.



The Aussie had to rely heavily upon his short game skills in the blustery conditions. Using his fresh TaylorMade MG3 wedges, Herbert ranked fourth in scrambling, getting up-and-down on 21 of 27 attempts.



• TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

• DO THE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?

The 25-year-old also showcased his power from the tee, ranking seventh in the driving distance stats with his TaylorMade SIM2 driver. Off the tee he also relies upon a SIM 3-wood and P•790 UDI driving iron.

His irons of choice are the TaylorMade P•7TW, while on the greens he puts his trust in a Spider X Tour putter.

• TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review



Lucas Herbert - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9˚, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green TX)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2), TaylorMade P7TW (3, 4, 6-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚, KBS Hi-Rev 135X Black)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Tour

Ball: TaylorMade TP5