HomeGearWITB – Lucas Herbert secures Irish win with TaylorMade gear

Gear

WITB – Lucas Herbert secures Irish win with TaylorMade gear

By David Cunninghame05 July, 2021
WITB Lucas Herbert Irish Open TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM2 TaylorMade P790 UDI 2-iron TaylorMade P•7TW TaylorMade MG2 TaylorMade TP5
Lucas Herbert Irish Open Witb

Lucas Herbert claimed his second European Tour title with a bag packed full of TaylorMade gear at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Australian relies upon the latest SIM2 driver off the tee and wielded it to great effect around Mount Juliet, ranking 14th in Strokes Gained: Driving.

Robert MacIntyre's 2021 TaylorMade gear

Uniquely, the 25-year-old does not carry a 5-iron under the premise that he can hit all the shots and distances he needs without it. Meaning he can make better use of an extra wedge for the bottom of the bag and can play a 5 wood or 2 iron at the top to fill the gap between the longest iron and first wood.

Another rather odd quirk of Herbert’s set-up is the fact that he has the exact same lie angle (58 degrees) in every club.

AM I A GOOD TO USE A SET OF BLADES???

Just before claiming his first European Tour win in Dubai 2020, Herbert switched from TP5x into TP5 to manage his spin control. Earlier this year he transitioned into the new 2021 TP5.

WATCH -TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW review

Around the greens he makes use of three TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges and on the putting surface is weapon of choice is the TaylorMade Spider X in a Chalk finish.

Lucas Herbert – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (8.0°)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM (15.0°)
Utility iron: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2)
Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW) [no 5 iron]
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50° SB, 56° TW, 60° LB)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Chalk
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 2021

