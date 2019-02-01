Lynx Prowler VT driver – FIRST LOOK!

Lynx Golf’s new Prowler VT driver features a world-first in driver design: Switch-Face technology, which allows you to remove and replace the driver face for complete customisation.



Yes, you read that correctly - you can take the face off of this driver.



The British brand’s design is a ground-breaking development in driver adjustability, as the entire hitting face of the driver is completely removable.



The driver comes with an array of detachable faces with different lofts available to choose from, so you can simply remove one face and replace it with another of a different loft.



Loft and face angles are among the most significant contributors to launch angles and spin rates and Lynx’s SFT means you are always playing with true loft. The loft angle stated on each entirely separate striking face is the loft angle that is always presented at address, critically while keeping the clubhead square to the ball.

Driver face plates with 1-2 degree open and closed settings are also available for those golfers preferring a draw or fade bias in conjunction with a true loft setting.

Lynx CEO and co-owner Steve Elford said, “We are extremely proud to be breaking new ground in driver adjustability and this club is a complete game-changer - Lynx’s SFT offers golfers true loft change options for the very first time in a driver.”

"With adjustable hosel drivers, while golfers believe they can change the loft they are also altering lie angle and face angle and this either toes the driver head in (closes it) or opens it out to varying degrees."

"So, while adjustable hosel drivers, including other models in the Lynx range, do give golfers multiple options to configure their clubheads, finding, setting and maintaining the perfect true loft and face angle combination is almost impossible.



"The Lynx Prowler VT Driver with Switch-Face Technology overcomes all these technical issues for golfers and for custom fitters and delivers the most accurately-flexible and high-performing golf driver available in the market today.”

Each individual driver face comes with its own attachment screws that are manufactured to remain embedded in the face plate when the face is removed and can’t fall out.



There will be at least 25 different true loft and face angle options available, meaning custom-fitters and golfers will be able to experiment with and assess precise, accurate combinations from 8 degrees loft and 2 degrees closed, to 12 degrees loft and 2 degrees open, and an array of combinations in between.



Lynx also says that this pioneering piece of tech allows weight to be removed from the hosel and repositioned around the perimeter of the clubhead to boost the MOI and level of forgiveness.

The driver will be sold initially with a free face from the range (subject to availability) to allow you to switch between two options and find what works for you best.

Available: TBC

Lofts: Standard 8 degree – 12 degree, with 1-2 degree open/closed face angle options

Shaft: Stock UST® Mamiya Recoil, custom fitting available

Grip: Golf Pride MCC Plus4

RRP: £429