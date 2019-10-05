Lynx unveils innovative junior golf equipment

Lynx Golf’s new Ai Junior Golf Range has been invented to offer young players the greatest advantage when taking their first steps into golf.



Spanning all ages of childhood from as early as two years old, all component parts of the Lynx Ai range have been ‘proportionately resized’ using technology, to deliver clubs that are shorter, lighter, smaller and better-suited to young players.



Lynx offers completely different club head sizes and weights in each of six height-coded sections of its Ai Junior Range.

For example, a 6-iron in its smallest Blue section of clubs is 7% lighter and 7% shorter than in the next size Red section.

Similar levels of difference continue through the remaining Orange, Green, Black and Silver sections, with clubs getting progressively larger, longer and heavier.

No stone has been left un-turned with this new range, as even the issue of ball size and weight has been addressed by Lynx, with smaller, lighter balls that are easier for younger players to get airborne.

Stephanie Zinser, one of the two owners of Lynx Golf, said, "Sports medicine and the understanding of how the young body grows has given us great insight into the stresses and strains that old-fashioned equipment can cause to young golfers.”



She continued, “we have utilised a proven mix of sports science, physiology, advanced computational methods - and perhaps a dose of parental care - to create the new Lynx Ai clubs to be absolutely in the correct proportions for young golfers.”

During their extensive research, Lynx discovered that while the overwhelming majority of junior golf clubs look smaller than adult clubs, a lot of what makes them up is the exactly the same.

Shafts might be cut shorter, but thickness remains the same. Hosels and ferrules are also identical. And while one or two smaller clubhead sizes may be offered, this is inadequate to cater for the wide span of ages and body sizes among junior players.

“What we have done, with the help of AI and sports science, is to develop entirely new junior clubs that are directly proportional to the actual sizes of children in every component,” explained Steve Elford, Lynx Golf CEO and co-owner.



He added: “The entire sampling of tooling for individual components - grips, heads, shafts and right down to the ferrules and hosels - has been completely re-tooled to make sure that everything is not just smaller and lighter but is absolutely in proportion.”

Across the new Lynx Junior Ai Range, there are clubs to suit every age range running from two years old all the way through to teens, after which the golfer can progress up to the adult Lynx ranges.

Young players select which colour set to use based on their height when standing upright, rather than by age grouping.

The Lynx Junior Ai Range will be available from December this year in time for Christmas and is once again being sold on an open stock basis, so that parents can buy exactly what their child needs and wants.

Available: Now

Prices: TI Driver £79,

3 wood, 5 wood £36.95

3 hybrid, 4 hybrid £36.95

5-SW irons £22

52, 56, 60 degree wedges £22

Putter £26.95

