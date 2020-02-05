search
HomeGearM.CRAFT putters – Mizuno is back on the putter scene

Gear

M.CRAFT putters – Mizuno is back on the putter scene

By David Cunninghame05 February, 2020
We all know Mizuno make some of the finest irons around, but it hasn’t brought a new line of putters to the market for quite some time.

Well that has all changed with the introduction of the all-new M.CRAFT line.

Forged from premium 1025 mild carbon steel and then CNC milled, the M.CRAFT putters will be available in three classic shapes that ooze elegance. 

The M.CRAFT I is as traditional a head shape as it comes.

The blade design features a mid slant neck and max toe-hang that will be best suited for those of you with exaggerated arc in your putting stroke.

M.CRAFT II has a very similar head design but with a plumber’s neck that will match up nicely with a moderate putting arc.

The M.CRAFT III is a face-balanced mid-mallet delivering stability for golfers with a more straight back and straight through motion.

The M.CRAFT range’s forged and CNC Milled 1025 mild carbon steel construction will deliver incredible precision and feel, while deep face milling creates a softer feel and pure roll.

At 355 grams, each putter head should help promote a fluid, rhythmical putting stroke, however, an additional weight kit that includes two 3 gram weights and two 13 gram weights, which can be interchanged with the 8 gram fitted weights, allows each M.CRAFT putter to be adjusted to suit your needs.

Each head style is also available in three finishes: Classic White Satin, Black ION and a very bold Blue ION.

If you’re going to make a comeback to the putter market then you want to make sure you’re new models make a statement, and the M.CRAFT line certainly does that.

Available: Now
Price: £249

