The MacGregor V FOIL SPEED driver delivers ‘affordable quality’

If you are looking to put a new driver in the bag but are working with a tight budget then the new MacGregor V FOIL SPEED could be right up your street.



At £144.99, MacGregor’s latest big stick is significantly cheaper than most other brands and is designed to deliver 'affordable quality' for golfers.

Aimed primarily at beginners and slower swing speed golfers, this 460cc full titanium head sports a sleek matte black finish and has a large, confidence-inspiring footprint down behind the ball.

MacGregor says it has expanded the sweetspot of its ultra-thin face for increased forgiveness and ball speed.



Its lightweight graphite shaft, meanwhile, will allow those of you who struggle with distance to generate some additional clubhead speed.

Completing the set-up is a soft compound MacGregor grip, and the driver will be available in either 10.5° or 12° lofts options.



“Our aim at MacGregor is to provide golfers with clubs that they can be proud of and that uphold the Major winning traditions of the company,” said Graeme Stevens, M.D. at MacGregor Golf.

He added: “The V FOIL SPEED Driver and the rest of the V FOIL line that will follow shortly are worthy additions to the MacGregor family, and we are delighted that we can provide these fantastic new products at a fraction of the price that golfers would expect to have to pay for clubs of this quality.”

The V FOIL SPEED may seem a little basic compared to the tech-laden designs we’ve seen this year from the industry’s driver big guns, but for beginners, slow swing speed golfers and those of you working on a tight budget it could prove to be a great fit.

Available:macgregor-golf.co.uk

Price: £144.99