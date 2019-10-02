search
Make every day playable with FootJoy's AW19 collection

Gear

Make every day playable with FootJoy’s AW19 collection

By David Cunninghame28 September, 2019
FootJoy’s goal for its latest Autumn/Winter 19 apparel collection is fairly simple – make every day playable.

But how has FootJoy managed to achieve this goal?

Well, the new collection boasts the brand’s most technologically advanced performance apparel to date, headlined by the all-new HydroKnit waterproof pullover.

For everything you need to know about this innovative garment simply click the link below.

• FootJoy HydroKnit – The must have waterproof pullover

Although HydroKnit is undoubtedly the standout garment, FJ has also added a selection of new innovative options, colour stories, and layering pieces to the AW 2019 collection, all designed to keep you comfortable and warm throughout the winter season.

The next generation of Hydrolite; HLV2 has an all-new fabric making it 15% lighter than the original, with significantly more stretch.

A range of other specialised garments to combat the cold and wind are available in two new colour families which complement a selection of polo shirts and Chill-Out pullovers in seasonal tones.

• The incredibly versatile FootJoy Flex and Golf Casual

The Montauk Collection incorporates Navy, Sky Blue, Kelly Green and White; whilst Sapphire, Geranium, and White all feature in the Lake Geneva Collection.

The AW19 range has been specifically designed to enable golfers to ‘Layer-Up’ with baselayers, polos, layering pieces and outerwear all carrying consistent colours themes throughout.

The addition of Wool Blend ½ Zip Lined Pullovers also strengthen FJ’s mid-layers line-up.

The Wool Blend fabric provides the warmth and comfort of natural fibre, whilst the premium shell lining adds protection from the wind and additional warmth in cold conditions.

FootJoy’s women’s range, Golf Leisure, continues to grow with both the HLV2 and the Wool Blend Pullover being added.

• 'This would be my dream job' - Our readers get on board the Titleist Tour Truck

Paul O’Hagan, European marketing manager said,“we continue to be committed to producing innovative and stylish performance golf apparel and none more so than in this AW19 range."

He added “Make Every Day Playable is our mantra at FootJoy and with exciting new technologies and colour palettes, this new collection will appeal to any golfer’s taste.”

