Manors Golf – The new kid on the golf apparel scene

Manors Golf is an apparel brand that likes to do things a little differently.



Its priority is plain and simple, ‘put personality before performance and swap stuffy for stylish.’



• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

Its extensive line-up is inspired by the style and sophistication of a bygone era in golf apparel, but with a modern twist.

The Classic Collection boasts everything from stylish polos, to refined trousers, cardigans and hoodies, plus a multitude of accessories.

• The incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

A few highlights from this collection include the lightweight polo range, fashioned from 100% cotton and designed, sourced and manufactured in Britain.

The button down polos, meanwhile, have four piped contrasting stripes that run down either side of the placket and perfectly highlights what Manors is all about; quality products that hark back to the kind of classic styles that are bound to appeal to the traditionalists among you.



Check out Wilson's 'RAW' golf ball



However, Manors also offers truly contemporary pieces like its hoodie design.

Its latest limited edition drop, The Sunday Pins Series, pays homage to three of the game's most prestigious courses and events.



The graphic tees combine a clean cut layout with playful design, portraying famous Sunday pin positions from past Majors.



Made from 100% combed cotton, these premium, soft-touch T-shirts pay homage to the history of the sport in contemporary style.

More info: manorsgolf.com