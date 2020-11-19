search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearManors Golf – The new kid on the golf apparel scene

Gear

Manors Golf – The new kid on the golf apparel scene

By David Cunninghame19 November, 2020
Manors Golf Manors Golf apparel Apparel Clothing hoodies New Gear
Manors 2

Manors Golf is an apparel brand that likes to do things a little differently.

Its priority is plain and simple, ‘put personality before performance and swap stuffy for stylish.’

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

Its extensive line-up is inspired by the style and sophistication of a bygone era in golf apparel, but with a modern twist.

Manors 1

The Classic Collection boasts everything from stylish polos, to refined trousers, cardigans and hoodies, plus a multitude of accessories. 

• The incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

A few highlights from this collection include the lightweight polo range, fashioned from 100% cotton and designed, sourced and manufactured in Britain.

The button down polos, meanwhile, have four piped contrasting stripes that run down either side of the placket and perfectly highlights what Manors is all about; quality products that hark back to the kind of classic styles that are bound to appeal to the traditionalists among you.

Check out Wilson's 'RAW' golf ball

However, Manors also offers truly contemporary pieces like its hoodie design.

Manors Sunday Pins

Its latest limited edition drop, The Sunday Pins Series, pays homage to three of the game's most prestigious courses and events.

The graphic tees combine a clean cut layout with playful design, portraying famous Sunday pin positions from past Majors.

Made from 100% combed cotton, these premium, soft-touch T-shirts pay homage to the history of the sport in contemporary style.

More info: manorsgolf.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Clothing

Related Articles - hoodies

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Gary Player in fight to retrieve auction-listed trophies
Tiger Woods and son Charlie to team-up in first pro event
"That's borderline obscene" - Watch as pro hits 439-yard drive!
Bryson DeChambeau set himself up to fail, says Open champ Lowry
What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow