Gear

WITB – Full Callaway bag propels Marc Leishman to victory

By David Cunninghame26 April, 2021
WITB Marc Leishman Zurich Classic of New Orleans Callaway Epic Speed Callaway Apex Pro hybrid Callaway Apex TCB Callaway JAWS MD5 Odyssey White Hot OG Callaway Chrome Soft X LS
Marc Leishman Witb Zurich Classic

Marc Leishman claimed victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a bag packed full of the latest Callaway gear.

Leishman and his fellow countryman, Cameron Smith, overcame the South African pairing of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel on the first playoff hole at TPC Louisiana.

• Callaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

The Australian recently made the switch to Callaway’s new Chrome Soft X LS golf ball. This low spinning version of Callaway’s tour-calibre golf ball seems to be the perfect fit for the high spin player. He commented, “my speed is up, the flight is consistent, and the spin is so good around the green.”

The 37-year-old also had Callaway’s latest Epic Speed driver in the bag. He opts for the tour-only, Triple Diamond head, which helps him to once again bring spin down.

• REVIEW – Callaway Epic 21 drivers

Off the tee he also relies upon a Epic Speed 4-wood, and will switch between a Apex Pro hybrid and Apex UT driving iron depending on course set-up. Leishman is one of the best ball strikers on the PGA Tour, currently ranking 11th for the season in Strokes Gained: Approach. At the beginning of the 2021 season he switched to the latest Apex TCB irons.

• Callaway Apex TCB irons - FIRST LOOK!

He carries three Jaws MD5 wedges, in a Raw finish, and uses an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Wide putter with a Stroke Lab shaft.

Marc Leishman – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond DS (10.5˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)
Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Speed (16.5˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (20˚, KBS Tour Proto Hybrid 105 X)
Utility iron: Callaway Apex UT 2016 (24˚, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X)
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw (46˚, 54˚, 60˚, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Wide S
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS

