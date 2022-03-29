Matt Fitzpatrick pens Castore apparel deal

Matt Fitzpatrick has just penned a multi-year contract with Castroe that will see the Seven-time DP World Tour winner and two-time Ryder Cup player don the brand’s premium golf apparel.



Fitzpatrick will shortly be making his debut as a Castore athlete at The Masters. Following four top ten finishes in his first five tournaments on PGA Tour this year, Fitzpatrick will be looking to improve on his career best Masters result, T7th in 2016.



The 27-year-old Englishman and World Number 25, will be wearing key pieces from Castore’s latest Spring/Summer 2022 golf collection, including a Panel Quarter Zip, Tota Polo shirts and Technical Golf Chinos at Augusta National Golf Club.

The new partnership will showcase Castore’s latest innovation in golf performance clothing, specifically including shirts, trousers, sweaters, waterproofs and accessories. Castore’s Spring/Summer 2022 golf apparel collection boasts a range of garments featuring advanced engineering and unique technical fabrics. Designed to optimise freedom of movement in all conditions, whilst delivering unrivalled comfort, fit and performance.

Fitzpatrick joins a growing list of Castore athletes and partners including, three-time Grand Slam winner Sir Andy Murray, the current Olympic 100 m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers Football Club.

Co-founder of Castore, Tom Beahon, said, “we are incredibly proud to announce the addition of Matt Fitzpatrick to Castore’s growing portfolio of world-class British athletes.



"Matt is an incredibly consistent and talented golfer who is only just entering the prime of his career. His professionalism and work ethic both on and off the course is the epitome of Castore’s ‘Better Never Stops’ ethos and exactly why we wanted to partner with Matt, as we look to drive our growth in the global golf performance apparel market.”

Matt Fitzpatrick commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Castore. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be teaming up with a young British premium sportswear brand who are pushing the boundaries of performance innovation. I’m looking forward to working with the Castore team and their impressive list of athletes and partners. I can’t wait to get started!”